Order these Vegas pizzas to help LA wildfire victims

Las Vegas pizzerias are donating a portion of the sales proceeds of certain items to help folks affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. The donations are being made through Slice Out Hunger, a pizza industry nonprofit:

■ Good Pie, 1212 S. Main St. and 835 Seven Hills Drive, is donating 15 percent of the sales proceeds, during January, of the Good Hot pizza built with spicy Italian sausage, cup-and-char pepperoni, jalapeños, chili flakes and a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey.

■ Metro Pizza, with several shops in the valley (metropizza.com for locations), is donating 15 percent of the sales proceeds of every Tavern Pizza through Feb. 5.

■ Yukon Pizza, 1130 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 160, is donating 20 percent of the sales proceeds of slices and lunch specials through Feb. 5.

In other pizza news: Evel Pie, 508 E. Fremont St., is offering a slice of Salami Supreme pizza as its charity slice of the month for January. The pie is topped by salami, pepperoni, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms and red onions. For each $7 slice sold, $1 is being donated to Jeremiah Program, a nonprofit that assists single mothers and children.

Through January, Nacho Daddy (nachodaddy.com for locations) is serving three specials. Quesabirria Nacho features white corn chips piled with shredded birria in house consommé, white queso, Monterey Jack, onions, avocado, pickled onions and lime salsita. Quesabirria Tacos are filled with birria and Monterey Jack.

A Coconut Margarita blends blanco tequila, coconut milk, grapefruit juice and triple sec, with a cinnamon-salt rim. Cost (depends on location): $18 to $25 for the nacho, $18 to $22 for the tacos and $15 to $20 for the margarita.

Better Buzz, the San Diego-based coffee roaster and café, continues its Vegas expansion with the Jan. 17 debut of a store at 71 N. Nellis Blvd. The first 200 customers (beginning 4:30 a.m.) receive a Better Buzz hat. Throughout the day, folks receive a reusable cup, while supplies last, with any beverage purchase.

Through Feb. 15, the coffee shop will donate to Three Square Food Bank a portion of the sales proceeds of the Buzz Energy Mimosa. The first local Better Buzz opened in October at 3432 St. Rose Parkway, Henderson.

On Jan. 18, Vegas Valley Winery, 7360 Eastgate Road, Suite 123, Henderson, will throw a seventh anniversary party with live entertainment, dancing, food trucks, and deals on wine and hard cider. General admission (7 to 10 p.m.) is $35 and comes with a glass of wine and a keepsake glass.

VIP admission (5:30 p.m.) is $85 and comes with a glass of wine, a keepsake glass, charcuterie station, dessert table, port-tasting station and a tasting with the winemaker. Tickets: eventbrite.com.

Urth Caffé, known for its organic coffees and teas and its baked goods, has opened its third valley location, at 120 S. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 194, in The District at Green Valley Ranch. Urth also has locations at UnCommons and Wynn Las Vegas. Most of its cafés are in Southern California, where Urth was founded in 1989.

