Palace Station’s Feast Buffet now available late-night

Buffalo bleu mac and cheese addicts, you can now satisfy your cravings at 3 in the morning.

The sushi station at the new Feast Buffett at the newly renovated Palace Station hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A tray of Country Fried Corn at the new Feast Buffett at the newly renovated Palace Station hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Cook Stephanie Cisneros serves prime rib to customers at the Blazing Grill station at the new Feast Buffett at the newly renovated Palace Station hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Cook Stephanie Cisneros serves prime rib to customers at the Blazing Grill station at the new Feast Buffett at the newly renovated Palace Station hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Donut ice cream sandwiches and an assortment of ice cream flavors at the Just Dessert station at the new Feast Buffett at the newly renovated Palace Station hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Feast Buffet inside the expansion area of the Palace Station in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Palace Station has expanded the hours of its new Feast Buffet, and that dish is among the offerings. Palace is the only resort in the valley to currently offer an all-night buffet, and the first in memory since the Boardwalk closed to make way for CityCenter.

It’s $10.99 (less if you have a players card) and serves dishes representing breakfast through dinner from midnight to 8 a.m. Besides the mac and cheese, featured dishes include pancakes, French toast, scrambled eggs, rotisserie chicken, cheeseburger sliders, fried chicken, roasted pork and sides such as creamed corn and maple-glazed carrots.

