Plant-based eatery from LA expanding to the Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2022 - 2:10 pm
 
An aerial photo of Resorts World Las Vegas on Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
An aerial photo of Resorts World Las Vegas on Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Two new restaurants are arriving at Resorts World Las Vegas. Chef Tal Ronnen, known for his plant-based foods, will open the first Crossroads Kitchen restaurant outside of Southern California as well as a new fast-casual concept, CB |Crossroads Burgers late spring of this year.

“As we expand our dining portfolio, we continue to seek unique concepts that can appeal to food lovers and culinary novices alike, and Crossroads does just that,” said Bart Mahoney, Vice President of Food & Beverage of Resorts World Las Vegas. “We are thrilled to be working with Chef Tal and his talented team to offer an approachable yet refined take on plant-based cuisine to our guests and visitors.”

Crossroads Las Vegas will bring an upscale dinner experience where vegans, flexitarians, omnivores and meat eaters can cross paths to share a meal. Executive Chef Paul Zlatos will lead the Las Vegas team.

CB |Crossroads Burgers will focus on a range of house-made sausages, burgers, fries and milkshakes.

“Chef Paul Zlatos and I are thrilled to return to Las Vegas where we first met 11 years ago adding plant-based options to the Strip,” said Chef Tal Ronnen. “My intention with CB |Crossroads Burgers is to create a space for accessible yet elevated plant-based cuisine within the lively atmosphere of Resort World Las Vegas.”

