Poké chain founded by ex-Rebel opens 1st Las Vegas location

It’s poké, DIY.

Koibito Poké, the small chain known for its build-your-own poké bowls, has opened its first Las Vegas location, at 4870 Blue Diamond Road in the southwest valley. Former UNLV and MLB pitcher Todd Stottlemyre is co-founder and CEO of Koibito Poké.

On Oct. 8, the restaurant is celebrating its grand opening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a livestream, a meet-and-greet with members of the Clark County Fire Department, promotions from Eos Fitness, and face painting and balloon art for kids. Folks also can enter to win gift cards, Koibito merchandise, tickets to professional hockey games and free poké for a year.

At Koibito Poké, diners assemble their bowls from a choice of base (white, brown or cauliflower rice; greens); nearly a dozen proteins (tofu, ahi and chicken among them); nine sauces (including shoyu, citrus ponzu and sweet chili lime); and 10 toppings (like ginger, edamame and jalapeño). The restaurant also serves four signature bowls if you don’t want to DIY.

Koibito Poké hours are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

