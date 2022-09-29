84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Food

Poké chain founded by ex-Rebel opens 1st Las Vegas location

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2022 - 9:10 am
 
Koibito Poké, co-founded by former UNLV and MLB pitcher Todd Stottlemyre, features build-your- ...
Koibito Poké, co-founded by former UNLV and MLB pitcher Todd Stottlemyre, features build-your-own and signature poké bowls. The small chain's first Las Vegas location opened in late September 2022. (Koibito Poké)

It’s poké, DIY.

Koibito Poké, the small chain known for its build-your-own poké bowls, has opened its first Las Vegas location, at 4870 Blue Diamond Road in the southwest valley. Former UNLV and MLB pitcher Todd Stottlemyre is co-founder and CEO of Koibito Poké.

On Oct. 8, the restaurant is celebrating its grand opening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a livestream, a meet-and-greet with members of the Clark County Fire Department, promotions from Eos Fitness, and face painting and balloon art for kids. Folks also can enter to win gift cards, Koibito merchandise, tickets to professional hockey games and free poké for a year.

At Koibito Poké, diners assemble their bowls from a choice of base (white, brown or cauliflower rice; greens); nearly a dozen proteins (tofu, ahi and chicken among them); nine sauces (including shoyu, citrus ponzu and sweet chili lime); and 10 toppings (like ginger, edamame and jalapeño). The restaurant also serves four signature bowls if you don’t want to DIY.

Koibito Poké hours are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Escaped Luxor bomber captured in Las Vegas
Escaped Luxor bomber captured in Las Vegas
2
Man with rifle shot, killed by police in his own yard, neighbors say
Man with rifle shot, killed by police in his own yard, neighbors say
3
Turn yourself in, lawyer for escaped Luxor bomber urges as authorities offer reward
Turn yourself in, lawyer for escaped Luxor bomber urges as authorities offer reward
4
CARTOONS: The tragic new leading cause of death among young people
CARTOONS: The tragic new leading cause of death among young people
5
Slain teen’s role examined in fatal California shootout on I-15
Slain teen’s role examined in fatal California shootout on I-15
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Shaquille O'Neal is shown at "The Event," a benefit concert for the Shaq Foundation a ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Shaq’s Event and shows by St. Vincent and Roger Waters head this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.