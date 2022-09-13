Randy’s Donuts finally moving to 24/7 service

The first Vegas store launched in mid-August to product sellouts, delaying doughnuts ’round the clock.

Daniel Ramadji serves customers at Randy's Donuts on South Rainbow Boulevard on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. The shop, originally from Inglewood, California, opened its first Las Vegas location on Aug. 16 and has been selling out every day. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At last, doughnut fiends, Randy’s is ’round the clock.

Randy’s Donuts, which opened Aug. 16 on South Rainbow Boulevard to long lines at the drive-thru, crowds in the shop and daily doughnut sellouts, is finally launching 24/7 service (drive-thru and shop) beginning 5 a.m. Sept. 13.

The store, the first Randy’s in Las Vegas, has been operating until sold out (usually 6 p.m. or so) because of the doughnut demand, which delayed Randy’s initial plans to launch in Vegas with 24-hour service. The sellouts were the first for a new store in the company’s 70-year history.

Randy’s, famed for its original Los Angeles store with a giant doughnut on the roof, was initially selling more than 10,000 doughnuts a day in Vegas, all made by hand by just 15 bakers.

In an exclusive discussion with the Review-Journal in August, Randy’s owner Mark Kelegian identified three more shops planned for Vegas: at Cameron Street and Blue Diamond Road, at Hacienda Avenue and Fort Apache Road, and on Charleston Boulevard, between Hualapai Way and Town Center Drive, in Summerlin.

A sign has already been installed at the Summerlin location, a former KFC. In the best-case scenario, Kelegian said, the build-out would be completed by the end of October, with the opening of this second Randy’s sometime in November.

Unlike Summerlin, the other two shops Kelegian identified are being built from the ground up, so any opening timeline is extremely tentative, he said, perhaps the end of the year for one and the first quarter of 2023 for the other.

Two other locations that Kelegian declined to identify are in the works. “They will blow everyone’s minds,” he said. He also said he was in discussions with Strip casinos about opening Randy’s Donuts inside but declined to name the properties.

Online ordering at randysdonuts.com for pickup or delivery also begins Sept. 13. Randy’s is at 2170 S. Rainbow Blvd., at O’Bannon Drive.

