Cronut creator adding 2nd shop on Las Vegas Strip

Chef Dominique Ansel, creator of the Cronut, is set to open a market-inspired shop, called Dominique Ansel Marché, in fall 2024 at Paris Las Vegas on the Strip. His Dominique Ansel Bakery opened in Caesars Palace on the Strip on October 2022. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dominique Ansel, the Cronut creator and French pâtissier once named the best pastry chef in the world, is opening a shop in Paris.

Las Vegas.

Dominique Ansel Marché is set to debut this fall in the space that now houses JJ’s Boulangerie.

“I’ve always loved the open-air markets that often pop up throughout Paris, where you can find the best and freshest foods. These outdoor markets inspired us to create a brand-new concept at Paris Las Vegas,” said Ansel, a James Beard Award winner. “There will be plenty of café seating that’s perfect for people-watching with a cup of coffee, just like on the sidewalks of France.”

The menu will showcase croissants and viennoiserie (pastries) baked fresh each morning, made-to-order crêpes, seasonal fresh fruit tarts and cakes, ice cream and more. The shop also will feature savory items, including rotisserie chicken and potatoes, a nod to the Parisian market staple in which chickens cook on spits while their drippings flavor potatoes roasting beneath.

Ansel opened his first spot in Vegas, Dominique Ansel Bakery, in October 2022 in Caesars Palace. Several items from Caesars will make the trip to Paris: Cronuts; the chef’s version of kouign amann, the flaky Breton pastry; baked-to-order mini madeleines; frozen s’mores; and chocolate chip cookie shots.

Dominique Ansel Marché will offer café-style and park bench seating for about 50. Greenery, flower stands and awnings will add to the market feel.

