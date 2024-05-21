Bubble tea chain that created TikTok stir is coming to Las Vegas

The global chain has more than 2,200 locations and recently went viral with its 2-liter Mega Mug.

The interior of Gong cha, the global bubble (or boba) tea shop that is set to open its first Las Vegas location, in the Chinatown neighborhood, on May 24, 2024. (Gong cha)

Bubble teas with branded keychains from Gong cha, the global bubble (or boba) tea shop that is set to open its first Las Vegas location, in the Chinatown neighborhood, on May 24, 2024. (Gong cha)

A strawberry bubble tea drink from Gong cha, the global bubble (or boba) tea shop that is set to open its first Las Vegas location, in the Chinatown neighborhood, on May 24, 2024. (Gong cha)

The interior of Gong cha, the global bubble (or boba) tea shop that is set to open its first Las Vegas location, in the Chinatown neighborhood, on May 24, 2024. (Gong cha)

A 2-liter Mega Mug from Gong cha, the global bubble (or boba) tea shop that is set to open its first Las Vegas location, in the Chinatown neighborhood, on May 24, 2024. (Gong cha)

A big name in bubble tea is opening in Chinatown Las Vegas.

Gong cha, the Taiwan-born bubble tea (also called boba tea) shop with more than 225 locations in the U.S. and about 2,200 across the globe, is launching its first Vegas store on Friday.

To celebrate, on Friday, Gong cha is offering a buy-one-get-one-free medium milk tea or yogurt drink, a free 2-liter branded Mega Mug (as seen virally on TikTok) to the first 50 customers and a free 3D bubble tea keychain to the next 51 through 100 customers.

On Saturday and Sunday, the shop is offering a buy-one-get-one-free medium milk tea or yogurt drink and a free 3D bubble tea keychain to the first 100 customers.

“We are proud to introduce one of the world’s most famous bubble tea brands to our local community and hope to grow together,” said James Huh, co-franchisee with his daughter, Erica Huh.

One translation of Gong cha from Chinese is “tribute tea for the emperor.” The shop is at 4215 Spring Mountain Road, Suite B106B. Store hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Visit gongchausofficial.com.

