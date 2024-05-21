68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Food

Bubble tea chain that created TikTok stir is coming to Las Vegas

A 2-liter Mega Mug from Gong cha, the global bubble (or boba) tea shop that is set to open its ...
A 2-liter Mega Mug from Gong cha, the global bubble (or boba) tea shop that is set to open its first Las Vegas location, in the Chinatown neighborhood, on May 24, 2024. (Gong cha)
The interior of Gong cha, the global bubble (or boba) tea shop that is set to open its first L ...
The interior of Gong cha, the global bubble (or boba) tea shop that is set to open its first Las Vegas location, in the Chinatown neighborhood, on May 24, 2024. (Gong cha)
A strawberry bubble tea drink from Gong cha, the global bubble (or boba) tea shop that is set ...
A strawberry bubble tea drink from Gong cha, the global bubble (or boba) tea shop that is set to open its first Las Vegas location, in the Chinatown neighborhood, on May 24, 2024. (Gong cha)
Bubble teas with branded keychains from Gong cha, the global bubble (or boba) tea shop that is ...
Bubble teas with branded keychains from Gong cha, the global bubble (or boba) tea shop that is set to open its first Las Vegas location, in the Chinatown neighborhood, on May 24, 2024. (Gong cha)
The interior of Gong cha, the global bubble (or boba) tea shop that is set to open its first L ...
The interior of Gong cha, the global bubble (or boba) tea shop that is set to open its first Las Vegas location, in the Chinatown neighborhood, on May 24, 2024. (Gong cha)
More Stories
La Mojarra Loca’s location on Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas, Monday, May 20, 2024. (Rach ...
Las Vegas restaurant chain out $160K for ‘blatantly’ underpaying workers
What many call the best ice cream in Las Vegas just opened its 5th shop
A rendering of the lounge at Macelleria Disco, the working name of the concept replacing Koi Ja ...
Is this closed Japanese restaurant on the Strip turning into an Italian disco?
Popular Las Vegas barbecue spot moving to bigger location
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 21, 2024 - 6:51 am
 

A big name in bubble tea is opening in Chinatown Las Vegas.

Gong cha, the Taiwan-born bubble tea (also called boba tea) shop with more than 225 locations in the U.S. and about 2,200 across the globe, is launching its first Vegas store on Friday.

To celebrate, on Friday, Gong cha is offering a buy-one-get-one-free medium milk tea or yogurt drink, a free 2-liter branded Mega Mug (as seen virally on TikTok) to the first 50 customers and a free 3D bubble tea keychain to the next 51 through 100 customers.

On Saturday and Sunday, the shop is offering a buy-one-get-one-free medium milk tea or yogurt drink and a free 3D bubble tea keychain to the first 100 customers.

“We are proud to introduce one of the world’s most famous bubble tea brands to our local community and hope to grow together,” said James Huh, co-franchisee with his daughter, Erica Huh.

One translation of Gong cha from Chinese is “tribute tea for the emperor.” The shop is at 4215 Spring Mountain Road, Suite B106B. Store hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Visit gongchausofficial.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Indie rockers Phoenix, comedians David Spade and Nikki Glaser, and Bellagio’s new photography exhibit top this week’s entertainment lineup.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Where to celebrate the Kentucky Derby in Las Vegas
recommend 2
Famed Japanese anime series opens its 1st US restaurant in Vegas
recommend 3
2 Vegas bars among best in US in global cocktail contest
recommend 4
Where to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Las Vegas
recommend 5
Famed chef José Andrés reveals details of new Strip restaurant
recommend 6
What many call the best ice cream in Las Vegas just opened its 5th shop