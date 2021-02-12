Red Rock unveils ‘flower-inspired secret garden’

Key Account Mixologist Chelsea Caplin serves up a Tiger Lily, left, and Lavender at seasonal pop-up bar, Crimson in Bloom, at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. The springtime version of the indoor-outdoor terrace lounge opens Friday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Katrina Albana, left, and Andrea Sookiassian show the entryway for seasonal pop-up bar, Crimson in Bloom, at Red Rock Resort.

Key Account Mixologist Chelsea Caplin, left, and bartender Taylar Ward make drinks at seasonal pop-up bar, Crimson in Bloom.

A groundhog in Pennsylvania may have predicted an extended winter, but spring is already in full bloom at Red Rock Resort. The casino’s Crimson ultralounge re-opens Friday night as a new pop-up experience called Crimson in Bloom, complete with more than 10,000 floral blossoms (more than 4,000 of them in the entrance hallway alone).

“From the moment you walk in, it’s going to be this kind of sensory overload of a flower-inspired secret garden,” says Red Rock’s vice president of guest experience, Joe Yalda.

Following in the footsteps of the holiday-themed Merry Crimson, Crimson in Bloom is an interactive experience meant to immerse guests in its theme as they drink, snack and enjoy the music of a live DJ. It starts with a walk through the flowery entrance tunnel, after which guests have their choice of an indoor table, a seat at the bar, or a spot by one of the many fire pits on the large outdoor patio.

From the the live “garden gnomes” who mix and mingle with the guests to the stationary bicycles and stunningly photogenic cocktail collection, the venue promsies some of the best selfie opportunities in the valley.

“As you look throughout the whole room, from the ceiling down to the floors, to even the cocktails and food, it’s an Instagram-able moment,” says Yalda.

The snack menu will feature charcuterie boxes that Yalda promises “are just as good as they are beautiful.” To wash them down, mixologist Chelsea Caplin has created a special cocktail list she calls “really whimsical, but still very, very approachable.”

She encourages guests to start the night by creating a cocktail at the tableside rosé cart. Begin with a choice of still or sparking pink wine, and add one of the seasonal house-made syrups, which will rotate over the course of the pop-up. Flowered ice spheres and a selection of fresh herbs, dehydrated fruit and edible flowers are available to complete the experience.

For those who aren’t feeling quite as creative, Caplin and her team have assembled an entire menu of garden-themed cocktails. It’s divided into three sections: herb, botanical and produce.

“They are very elegant,” says Caplin. “We elevate our garnishes. We use things from the Bake Shop. We just kind of bring all of the components into the cocktail menu and just use all of our resources.”

Crimson in Bloom will be open every Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Sundays from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., through May 16. There’s no cover charge, and reservations are encouraged, particularly if you want a table. Those who forget to reserve a spot, however, are still encouraged to drop by and see what’s available. redrockresort.com