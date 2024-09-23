Retired NFL star opens barbecue restaurant in Las Vegas
The Las Vegas native and Super Bowl champion unites Texas barbecue with Cajun and Southern standards on a stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard south of the airport.
Brandon Marshall, the Las Vegas native and member of the Super Bowl 50 champion Denver Broncos, has opened Hattie Marie’s Texas Style BBQ & Cajun Kitchen on a stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard south of the airport. The restaurant showcases smoked brisket (the foundation of Texas barbecue) and other smoked meats.
“I’m really excited for everybody to try our food and to come experience the vibe that we’re going to create here,” Marshall said in an Instagram post in mid-August, a few weeks before Hattie Marie’s debuted. There is also a location in Atlanta.
The menu offers brisket, pulled pork and sausage by the half-pound and pound, ribs in half or full slabs, and dark meat chicken. Two burly chops emerge from the smoker: a Giant Dino Beef Rib and a tomahawk steak, each served with one side.
Beyond Texas
The menu also takes a turn toward Cajun and Southern cooking, with fried catfish or shrimp plates; Cajun salmon; sides such as collard greens, cornbread, gumbo, and mac and cheese; and desserts such as banana pudding and peach cobbler. A seafood platter brings together the catfish and shrimp with lobster tail and crab legs.
“One of the things I’m really excited about is having everybody try these crab legs,” Marshall said in the post. “We fry ‘em, the deep-fried crab legs, with a nice little sauce, nice glaze, they got to ‘em … I’m really interested to see how everybody takes to these crab legs.”
Hattie Marie’s occupies a soaring space at 7686 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 101, at East Robindale Road. A case holds a trophy from Super Bowl 50. A glowing neon sign commands: Feed Me BBQ and Tell Me I’m Pretty.” Follow @hattiemariesvegas on Instagram or visit hattiemariesbbqlv.com.
Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.