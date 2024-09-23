88°F
Food

Retired NFL star opens barbecue restaurant in Las Vegas

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Brandon Marshall jokes with reporters after drills at the tea ...
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Brandon Marshall jokes with reporters after drills at the team's NFL football training camp Thursday, Aug. 6, 2015, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Denver Broncos inside linebacker Brandon Marshall is introduced during the first half in a NFL ...
Denver Broncos inside linebacker Brandon Marshall is introduced during the first half in a NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall during drills at the NFL football team's practice Tu ...
Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall during drills at the NFL football team's practice Tuesday, June 14, 2016, at the Broncos' headquarters in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
From left, Oakland Raiders linebackers Brandon Marshall, Vontaze Burfict and Te'Von Coney take ...
From left, Oakland Raiders linebackers Brandon Marshall, Vontaze Burfict and Te'Von Coney take part in drill during NFL football training camp Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Napa, Calif. Both the Oakland Raiders and the Los Angeles Rams held a joint practice before their upcoming preseason game on Saturday. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 23, 2024 - 11:43 am
 

Brandon Marshall, the Las Vegas native and member of the Super Bowl 50 champion Denver Broncos, has opened Hattie Marie’s Texas Style BBQ & Cajun Kitchen on a stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard south of the airport. The restaurant showcases smoked brisket (the foundation of Texas barbecue) and other smoked meats.

“I’m really excited for everybody to try our food and to come experience the vibe that we’re going to create here,” Marshall said in an Instagram post in mid-August, a few weeks before Hattie Marie’s debuted. There is also a location in Atlanta.

The menu offers brisket, pulled pork and sausage by the half-pound and pound, ribs in half or full slabs, and dark meat chicken. Two burly chops emerge from the smoker: a Giant Dino Beef Rib and a tomahawk steak, each served with one side.

Beyond Texas

The menu also takes a turn toward Cajun and Southern cooking, with fried catfish or shrimp plates; Cajun salmon; sides such as collard greens, cornbread, gumbo, and mac and cheese; and desserts such as banana pudding and peach cobbler. A seafood platter brings together the catfish and shrimp with lobster tail and crab legs.

“One of the things I’m really excited about is having everybody try these crab legs,” Marshall said in the post. “We fry ‘em, the deep-fried crab legs, with a nice little sauce, nice glaze, they got to ‘em … I’m really interested to see how everybody takes to these crab legs.”

Hattie Marie’s occupies a soaring space at 7686 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 101, at East Robindale Road. A case holds a trophy from Super Bowl 50. A glowing neon sign commands: Feed Me BBQ and Tell Me I’m Pretty.” Follow @hattiemariesvegas on Instagram or visit hattiemariesbbqlv.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

