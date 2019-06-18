Reynolds Wrap looking for someone to travel the country, eat ribs

Reynolds Wrap already has a CEO — Lance Mitchell. But now the company is looking for a Chief Grilling Officer.

Grilled pork ribs on the grill. (Getty Images)

The clock is ticking on applying for one of the tastiest jobs, ever.

The CGO’s job: find the best barbecue ribs in America.

The company’s website says Reynolds Wrap will pay its CGO $10,000 to travel the United States for two weeks in August. The CGO’s travel and lodging expenses will be paid and if that’s not enough to entice applicants, they can bring a friend along as well.

“The CGO will also be responsible for sharing tips, grilling techniques and photos on the company website and social media channels, so grilling enthusiasts at home can make drool-worthy BBQ ribs on their own” Reynolds’ website said.

But there’s one catch.

Applications close at 12 a.m. (Central) Wednesday.

In order to be considered, applicants must email a photo of themselves grilling their favorite recipe along with 100 words on why they should be selected to careers@ReynoldsWrapCGO.com.

