Sadelle’s at Bellagio makes a light, bubbly Blood Orange cocktail

Sadelle’s serves dishes and drinks adjacent to the Bellagio Conservatory. The restaurant’s Sunset Hour menu, available from 3 to 7 p.m. daily, offers discounted specialties, including $7 cocktails, many of which are made with fresh juice. The Blood Orange cocktail is light and bubbly — and the deep red citrus imparts a more bittersweet and intense flavor than its navel counterpart.
Ingredients
1 ounce Aperol
3 ounces fresh blood orange juice
1 ounce simple syrup
Prosecco
Garnish
Blood orange wheel
Directions
Combine Aperol, juice and simple syrup in tin. Strain into gin and tonic glass. Top with prosecco and blood orange wheel.