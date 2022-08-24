Saint Honoré Doughnuts & Beignets to open 2nd location

Las Vegas is getting a new silhouette. One accessorized with raspberries and 24K gold flake, mini cream puffs and confectionery pearls.

Saint Honoré Doughnuts & Beignets is opening a second Las Vegas location on Aug. 27, 2022, this one on Blue Diamond Road in southwest Vegas.

Saint Honoré Doughnuts & Beignets is opening a second Las Vegas location on Aug. 27, 2022, this one on Blue Diamond Road in Southwest Vegas. (Saint Honoré Doughnuts & Beignets)

Saint Honoré Doughnuts & Beignets, which touts its menu of classic and “couture” pastries, is opening a second shop Saturday, at 5020 Blue Diamond Road, in the southwest. The original Saint Honoré is on West Flamingo Road in Spring Valley. The stores take their name from the stylish Saint-Honoré stretch of central Paris, where couture (the kind you wear) abounds.

At the new shop, doughnuts are fashioned daily from brioche dough: cut by hand, cooked, then filled and trimmed in house. Vegan and gluten-free options are included in the menu.

Classic ready-to-wear flavors range from churro and salted caramel to Boston crème and Nutella.

Among the couture collection: a Queenie filled with pastry cream, glazed with vanilla, and garnished with dark chocolate and pearls; a Doughpoleon layering strata of house puff pastry, Bavarian cream and brioche doughnut; and a cream-stuffed Raspberry Beret iced in strawberry and topped with raspberries, mini cream puffs and raspberry Chantilly cream.

The menu also offers DoughSaints, the Saint Honoré versions of a croissant-doughnut hybrid, and warm airy scratch beignets tossed in traditional powdered sugar, filled with Nutella or served churro-style.

On the pie front — pizza pies — the new store (like the original) will incorporate a Pizza Anonymous outfit serving pizzas like garlic vegetable, black truffle-honey, pepperoni and buffalo chicken during limited hours.

The new Saint Honoré will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays. The 2,200-square-foot shop seats 30. There’s terrace seating, too, and a drive-through window. Proprietors Lin Jerome and Alexandra Lourdes also own the Café Lola restaurants.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.