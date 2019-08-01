Sample 3 Mules at Flights Las Vegas
Ideal for the fickle and noncommittal, Flights Las Vegas inside the Miracle Mile Shops serves dishes and cocktails as flights, allowing guests to dine with samples of three. The Flight of Mules comes with a classic Moscow Mule, a Kentucky version made with bourbon and a Mexican Mule with a jalapeño kick.
Ingredients
Moscow Mule
■ 1 ounce vodka
■ ½ ounce lime juice
■ Ginger beer
Garnish
■ Lime wedge on rim
Kentucky Mule
■ 1 ounce bourbon
■ ½ ounce lemon juice
■ Ginger beer
Garnish
■ Lemon wheel
Mexican Mule
■ 1 ounce tequila
■ ½ ounce lime juice
■ Ginger beer
■ 1 jalapeño gently muddled
Garnish
■ Jalapeño wheel
Directions
For each of the three mules, add all ingredients except ginger beer into a copper mug or highball glass. Add ice and top with ginger beer to fill. Stir and add garnish.