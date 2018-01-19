Food

Secret speakeasy in downtown Las Vegas serve specialty drinks — VIDEO

By Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 18, 2018 - 5:47 pm
 

The Tam-Tam is part of the new cocktail menu at The Laundry Room, the private, reservation-only back room of Fremont Street’s Commonwealth. It tastes a bit like a spicy margarita mellowed out by a touch of cocoa, with burnt cloves adding a seasonal fragrance.

Ingredients

■ 1 1/4 ounces Fortaleza Blanco Tequila

■ 3/4 ounce Vedrenne Creme de Cacao

■ 3/4 ounce Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur

■ 3/4 ounce lime juice

■ 1/2 ounce simple syrup

■ 3-4 dashes Scrappy’s Chocolate Bitters

■ 1 dash Scrappy’s Firewater Bitters

■ 1 pinch salt

Garnish

■ Lime slice

■ Cloves

Directions

Mix all ingredients and shake with ice. Strain into glass over ice. Insert three cloves into lime, garnish glass and light cloves on fire.

Contact Commonwealth for information on how to make reservations at The Laundry Room.

