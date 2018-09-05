Bloody marys stacked with a whole brunch’s worth of food have become almost commonplace, but this one may top all. The Ultimate Bloody Mary at Sierra Gold and SG Bar is served in a 25-ounce mug and comes adorned with jalapeno poppers, pigs in a blanket, cubes of pepperoni and sharp cheddar and pepperjack cheeses, boneless chicken wings, a hard-cooked egg, olives, tomatoes, celery and lime. It’s $25. There are four Sierra Golds in the valley. SG Bar is at 9580 W. Flamingo Road.
Sierra Gold’s Ultimate Bloody Mary is stacked high with food
Bloody marys stacked with a whole brunch’s worth of food have become almost commonplace, but this one may top all.