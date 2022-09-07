Slim Chickens chain expanding to Las Vegas

Slim Chickens, a Southern-style eatery based in Fayetteville, Arkansas, announced plans to open up to 15 locations in the Las Vegas metro area.

Chicken enthusiasts in Las Vegas can rejoice as the city will soon see a new fast-casual chicken restaurant open throughout the area.

Slim Chickens, a Southern-style eatery based in Fayetteville, Arkansas, announced plans to open up to 15 locations through franchisee Dennis Ekstrom, who currently operates Slim Chickens restaurants in New Mexico and El Paso, Texas.

“I like to look at it like In-N-Out Burger. It’s very simple, they have limited things and they do them all well,” said Ekstrom. “When I discovered Slim Chickens, it’s kind of the same thing — very basic, simplistic, but much more comfortable and down-home.”

The restaurant offers a variety of menu options including chicken wings and tenders, sandwiches, wraps, salads and chicken and waffles. Customers can also pick from 17 dipping sauces.

Ekstrom also highlighted the chain’s sides such as fried okra, pickles and mushrooms, which he says differentiates it from other fast-casual chicken restaurants.

He said he plans to open between 10 and 15 locations in Clark County with the first two sites opening next year. Ekstrom is still in the early stages and is looking for suitable locations, he said. He will also be opening locations in Wyoming as well.

The average size of a restaurant is 2,800 square feet and each location employs up to 100 people, according to Ekstrom.

The expansion into Las Vegas is part of a larger push by the company to grow its presence beyond its current 170 locations in the U.S. and abroad. The chain has more than 900 locations in development.

“Expanding to an entire new state is a huge deal for us — not to mention the Las Vegas (metro-area). Individuals throughout Wyoming and Vegas are truly in for a treat; we are confident that Dennis’ locations will become a mealtime staple for all,” Slim Chickens Vice President of Franchise Development Jackie Lobdell said in a statement.

