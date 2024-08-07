87°F
Steaks are pricier than ever in Vegas, but this restaurant is serving them at 50% off

An 8-ounce filet mignon is half off during the Social Hour at Scotch 80 Prime in The Palms near the Las Vegas Strip. (The Palms)
A Scotch 80 Burger is half off during the Social Hour at Scotch 80 Prime in The Palms near the Las Vegas Strip. (The Palms)
A Rambling Rose cocktail is half off during the Social Hour at Scotch 80 Prime in The Palms near the Las Vegas Strip. (The Palms)
Cory Harwell, center, owner of Carson Kitchen in downtown Las Vegas received a key to the city in July 2024 from Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, center right. The crew from Carson Kitchen is also pictured. (Carson Kitchen)
Half Bird Chicken & Beer in Henderson is collecting books for children in need. (Sabin Orr)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2024 - 7:10 am
 

Scotch 80 Prime in the Palms, one of the Review-Journal’s Top 100 restaurants in Las Vegas, recently introduced its Social Hour running from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, with almost two dozen dishes and beverages at 50 percent off.

Among the items, listed with discounted prices, are Caesar salad ($9), brie fondue ($8), steak tartare ($13), New Zealand king salmon ($26), broiled lobster tail ($25), a snow beef and dry-aged Prime burger ($25), 8-ounce ribeye wedge cap ($31), 8-ounce filet mignon ($32.50), a side of grilled asparagus ($7.50) and certain wines by the glass ($12).

Marty Lopez is executive chef of Scotch 80 Prime, which takes its name from the historic Scotch 80 neighborhood near downtown Vegas. Visit palms.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Cory Harwell, founder of Carson Kitchen, recently received a key to the city from Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman to recognize his contributions to the city and its downtown culinary culture. Harwell opened the restaurant in 2014 with his close friend and celebrated chef, the late Kerry Simon.

“This is home for me; I’m 26 years in Las Vegas. It is such a honor to be given this and to understand the impact Carson Kitchen has had on downtown Las Vegas and Las Vegas as a whole. I thank all of my staff here,” Harwell said.

◆ ◆ ◆

Half Bird Chicken & Beer, 725 S. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson, is collecting new or gently used books in support of Spread the Word Nevada, which provides books to children in need. The collection bin is at the main entrance. Half Bird offers rotisserie chicken, sandwiches and nuggs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Visit halfbird.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Monzù Italian Oven + Bar and ALS of Nevada are presenting their annual fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 26 at the restaurant, 6020 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 10. All proceeds benefit ALS of Nevada, which supports people living with ALS, including work on treatments and cures for this neurological disorder.

The event features passed appetizers, wine, specialty cocktails, live music, silent auction, raffle and cooking demonstrations. Tickets: $125. Limited to 100. Purchase: e.givesmart.com/events/DWe.

◆ ◆ ◆

Tales of the Cocktail Foundation Spirited Awards were recently announced. Cleaver — Butchered Meats, Seafood & Classic Cocktails received the award for Best U.S. Restaurant Bar. The prestigious Spirited Awards consist of beverage industry accolades, writing and media awards, and global recognition such as World’s Best Bar and World’s Best Cocktail Menu. Visit talesofthecocktail.org for a list of winners.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.

