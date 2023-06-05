Summerlin Starbucks to close after 25 years

An employee said Starbucks did not want to absorb a rent increase, leading the company to close the store.

The Starbucks at 1990 Village Center Circle in Summerlin is closing Sunday, an employee confirmed. (AP Photo file/David Zalubowski)

After being open 25 years, the Starbucks at 1990 Village Center Circle in Summerlin is closing Sunday, an employee of the shop confirmed.

The employee said Starbucks did not want to absorb a rent increase, leading the company to close the store.

Requests for comment from Starbucks have not yet been returned.

But when one joe closes, another opens. Business license records show a license is pending for Mothership Coffee Roasters at 1980 Festival Plaza Drive, Suite 115, in Downtown Summerlin.

Mothership Coffee also has shops in Green Valley, Henderson and downtown Las Vegas, and a Sunrise Coffee House on East Sunset Road.

