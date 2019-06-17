Taco Bell giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos

When the Warriors defeated the Raptors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, it activated league sponsor Taco Bell’s “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion.

While the Toronto Raptors won their first NBA Championship and thrilled the nation to the north, it was the Golden State Warriors who will feed the United States of America.

When the Warriors defeated the Raptors 109-104 in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on June 2 at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, it activated league sponsor Taco Bell’s “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion.

The Warriors stole game two of the NBA Finals! So head to #TacoBell tomorrow from 2-6PM for your free Doritos® Locos Tacos or order online or on the app and pick it up any time, all day. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 17, 2019

From 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, customers can pick up one free Doritos Locos Taco, while supplies last. If you are occupied at that time but social media savvy, you can redeem the free taco offer all day via online or the mobile app, for registered users of tacobell.com or the Taco Bell App.

The Raptors won the series, 4 games to 2. The road team actually won five of the six NBA Finals games, and, no, you don’t get five tacos.

