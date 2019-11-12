Taiwan restaurant chain bringing soup dumplings to Las Vegas

International dumpling and noodle house chain Din Tai Fung will open its first Las Vegas location at Aria in mid-to-late 2020.

(Din Tai Fung)

The Taiwanese dumpling and noodle house chain Din Tai Fung is preparing to open its first Las Vegas outpost at Aria. It will move into the space that was previously home to Aria Café in mid-to-late 2020, according to a news release.

Din Tai Fung operates more than 170 restaurants in 13 countries, including 13 in California, Washington and Oregon. It’s best known for its xiao long bao: Shanghai style soup dumplings that seem to “explode” with pork broth when you bite into them. In his 2013 L.A. Times review of the chain’s Glendale location, the late Pulitzer Prize-winning food critic Jonathan Gold referred to them as “small miracles.”

“We are excited to bring Din Tai Fung to Las Vegas’ international clientele,” CEO Frank Yang says in the release.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.