Food

Texas-based taco chain could be coming to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 1, 2024 - 12:59 pm
 
Updated February 1, 2024 - 1:00 pm
Stores at Town Square are shown on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las ...
Stores at Town Square are shown on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Site plans for a proposed 9,200 square foot restaurant building that could be added to Town Squ ...
Site plans for a proposed 9,200 square foot restaurant building that could be added to Town Square. (Clark County Building Department)
Shoppers looks for deals at Town Square on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager ...
Shoppers looks for deals at Town Square on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A Texas-based taco chain could open its first Nevada location as part of an expansion of Town Square Las Vegas, Clark County building records show.

The large shopping center, at 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South, has submitted plans to Clark County to build a 9,200-square-foot restaurant building that can hold three tenants, including Austin, Texas-based Torchy’s Tacos and Shake Shack.

The Clark County Planning Commission is set to consider this building plan at its Feb. 6 meeting.

This would be the first Nevada location for Torchy’s Tacos, a fast-casual restaurant known for serving breakfast and other speciality tacos, burritos and salads. Torchy’s Tacos has locations in 14 states and told the Austin Business Journal in 2019 that Nevada was in its long-term expansion plans.

Torchy’s Tacos didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Though plans submitted to the county include the restaurant, a Shake Shack spokesperson said the company doesn’t currently have an “executed lease” for a new location in Town Square. Currently, Shake Shack has seven locations in the Las Vegas area.

The new restaurant building would be located on the northern side of the roughly 100-acre Town Square property near the entrance on West Sunset Road. It’s unclear how quickly this building could be built or when the restaurants could open.

Town Square didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Super Bowl events galore, Ethel M's "Lights of Love" and comedian Howie Mandel top the lineup for the week of Feb. 2-8.

