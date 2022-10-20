61°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Food

The best fish you’ve never heard of is served on the Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 20, 2022 - 6:33 am
 
Updated October 20, 2022 - 6:43 am
Executive chef Jesse Maldonado at Estiatorio Milos in The Venetian on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in ...
Executive chef Jesse Maldonado at Estiatorio Milos in The Venetian on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Fagri, a rare fish on U.S. menus, at Estiatorio Milos in The Venetian on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, ...
Fagri, a rare fish on U.S. menus, at Estiatorio Milos in The Venetian on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Fagri, a rare fish on U.S. menus, at Estiatorio Milos in The Venetian on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, ...
Fagri, a rare fish on U.S. menus, at Estiatorio Milos in The Venetian on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A sashimi made of fagri, a rare fish on U.S. menus, at Estiatorio Milos in The Venetian on Frid ...
A sashimi made of fagri, a rare fish on U.S. menus, at Estiatorio Milos in The Venetian on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A sashimi made of fagri, a rare fish on U.S. menus, at Estiatorio Milos in The Venetian on Frid ...
A sashimi made of fagri, a rare fish on U.S. menus, at Estiatorio Milos in The Venetian on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A sashimi made of fagri, a rare fish on U.S. menus, at Estiatorio Milos in The Venetian on Frid ...
A sashimi made of fagri, a rare fish on U.S. menus, at Estiatorio Milos in The Venetian on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

At Estiatorio Milos in The Venetian, the Las Vegas outpost of the famed Greek restaurant group, there is a fish called fagri. Many folks, even experienced diners, have never heard of fagri, though it is plentiful in Greek waters, where it is caught by local fisherman, purchased at market for the restaurant, packed, then flown to Vegas.

About 36 hours after swimming in the Mediterranean, the fagri is served at Estiatorio Milos, chosen by customers from the restaurant fish market for grilling, or plated as sashimi anointed with lemon juice, olive oil and a flick of sea salt. In Greece, the oil is produced — and the salt harvested — especially for the restaurant.

Fagri (fah-GREE) possesses a firm texture and a briny sweetness that is full-flavored but not fishy. Fagri is rarely seen on U.S. menus outside of Greek spots, and it’s very likely Estiatorio Milos is the only restaurant on the Strip serving the fish — and, even then, not all the time.

“There are weeks you might not even see one fagri on the market,” said Jesse Maldonado, executive chef of Estiatorio Milos. “Maybe they didn’t cut any, or maybe it wasn’t up to the standards we require.” Availability might also depend, the chef said, “on the storms, the moon, the weather. Or even the logistics of bringing the fish.”

Fagri is sometimes called red porgy or common sea bream (like many fish, no uniformly accepted name exists in English). By whatever name, fagri abundantly repays trying the fish at Estiatorio Milos. Ask the sommelier to pair it with something racy and white and Greek.

The fagri sashimi is $36. Fagri for grilling is purchased by the pound at market price. For more information, visit venetianlasvegas.com/restaurants.html.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Houston mogul Tilman Fertitta gets approval for new hotel-casino on Strip
Houston mogul Tilman Fertitta gets approval for new hotel-casino on Strip
2
McDonald’s Halloween buckets are back. Here’s how to get one
McDonald’s Halloween buckets are back. Here’s how to get one
3
Toys R Us returns to Las Vegas
Toys R Us returns to Las Vegas
4
CARTOON: Biden looks more like him everyday
CARTOON: Biden looks more like him everyday
5
Bettor turns $55 into $398K after hitting NFL parlay
Bettor turns $55 into $398K after hitting NFL parlay
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Part of the Las Vegas Book Festival is shown at the Historic Fifth Street School at 401 S. 4th ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

The Las Vegas Book Festival and shows by Scorpions and Panic! At the Disco top this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.

(iStock)
Who does Chick-fil-A give political donations to?
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy GoBankingRates.com

Atlanta-based restaurant chain Chick-fil-A has given $48,431 in political donations so far this year for the 2022 election cycle, according to OpenSecrets.

"Hamilton" opens a three-week run at The Smith Center on Tuesday. (Joan Marcus)
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

“Hamilton,” a Carly Rae Jepsen concert and NASCAR racing head this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.