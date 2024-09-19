The latest from a hot new Las Vegas steakhouse

The restaurant, named after a famous saloonkeeper during Prohibition-era Vegas, is owned by a longtime Vegas hospitality executive.

Linguine and shrimp with rosé-tomato cream sauce from the fall 2024 menu at Bonefish Grill in Las Vegas. (Bonefish grill)

A steak from Mae Daly's Fine Steaks & Whiskeys on the north Strip in Las Vegas. (Mae Daly's)

As the weather cools in Las Vegas, Mae Daly’s Fine Steaks & Whiskeys has opened its patio that seats about 30. Some seating is covered.

Go alfresco for dishes such as tomato burrata salad with grilled stone fruit ($21), broiled or pan-seared branzino with golden raisin agrodolce ($48), filet mignon au poivre flambéed with Frey Ranch whiskey of Northern Nevada ($95), and made-to-order chocolate or Grand Marnier soufflés ($23).

Thursdays on the patio are Cut-n-Light Night, when cigar aficionados may smoke while enjoying drinks or dishes. Thursdays also feature live jazz from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.; the music is piped throughout the restaurant and patio.

Mae Daly’s, 2211 Las Vegas Blvd. South, across from The Strat, is owned by Richard Femenella, a longtime Vegas hospitality executive.

Visit maedalys.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Double Helix Wine & Whiskey Lounge in Town Square is offering its prime rib special on Sundays and Mondays for $24.99. The special consists of a 10-ounce, slow-roasted, grass-fed prime rib with jus, horseradish sauce, potato, vegetable of the day and a tasting of the whiskey of the month.

Double Helix hours are 3:30 to 11:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Fridays, 11 to 12:30 a.m. Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays.

◆ ◆ ◆

Beginning at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27, Winnie & Ethel’s Downtown Diner, 1130 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 140, is joining with musician Scoundrel of the Sage to present Ranger Roscoe Rides Again: A Winnie & Ethel’s Old West Supper Club.

The event features alcohol-free beverages; hearty Old West-inspired appetizers; an advance listen to the musician’s latest album, “Ranger Roscoe Rides Again,” before its release; and an acoustic session with Scoundrel of the Sage. Cost: $30 (with two specialty cocktails or mocktails $20 extra). Purchase: eventbrite.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

From 2 p.m. to close on Sept. 28, Khoury’s Fine Wine & Spirits, 9915 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 110, Henderson, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a party that is free to attend, with beverages and bites for purchase.

Those beverages and bites feature keg tappings and packaged beers; release of Khoury’s anniversary red wine; ice cream tacos, snacks from Khoury’s, and foods from the Pioneer Saloon Chuck Wagon truck; and a large-scale toast of Underberg America, an herbal bitter drink, at 8:30 p.m. Visit khourysfinewine.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Bonefish Grill in Town Square has been remodeled with a new bar and contemporary art. The restaurant is also offering its fall menu through Nov. 25.

Among the seven featured dishes are saucy shrimp sautéed with sun-dried tomatoes and kalamata olives ($14.90), linguine and shrimp with rosé-tomato cream sauce ($24.90), and wood-grilled Atlantic salmon drizzled with Maker’s Mark bourbon glaze ($27.50).

The fall menu also offers two featured cocktails, including an apple martini made with vodka-infused apples, ginger liqueur, honey and a sprinkle of cinnamon ($11.50). Visit bonefishgrill.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Two top Vegas pastry chefs — En-Ming Hsu of Sip! Extraordinary Drinking Chocolate and Romain Cornu, vice president of global pastry for Tao Group Hospitality — have been named to the executive board of Club Coupe du Monde Team USA. The nonprofit is dedicated to inspiring excellence, creativity and community in pastry professionals.

Club Coupe du Monde Team USA also is dedicated to teaching and advancing the artistic and scientific aspects of pastry making. The Club supports the country’s top pastry chefs as they represent the U.S. at the Coupe du Monde de la Pâtisserie in Lyon, France. The contest is of the world’s most prestigious pastry competitions. Visit pastryteamusa.com.

