This week’s 5 best bet for food & drink in Las Vegas

A look at the best food and drink options this week in Las Vegas.

(Ferraro's Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar)

Fall at Ferraro’s

Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road, has added a number of dishes with hearty autumnal flavors to its fall menu. Among them: saffron Sardinian semolina gnochetti with wild boar ragu and fiore sardo cheese; warm ricotta cheese timbale with wild forest mushroom fricassee, truffle zest and crostino; and yellowfin tuna tartare with tomato relish, olive powder, Pantelleria capers and lemon gel. Call 702-364-5300.

Repeal Day

Celebrate the end of Prohibition in 1933 at the Repeal Day festivities Dec. 5 at The Underground at The Mob Museum. Paying $19.33 will get you unlimited Champagne and draft beer from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A speakeasy-themed event from 7 to 11 p.m. will include house-distilled moonshine, craft cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, a jazz band, costume contest and silent auction, with tickets beginning at $99. Go to themobmuseum.org.

Dinner with Oscar

Oscar’s Steakhouse at the Plaza will mark the 85th anniversary of Repeal Day beginning at 6 p.m. Dec. 5. Special guest Oscar Goodman will regale guests with tales of his journey from mob attorney to mayor of Las Vegas. The event costs $150; reserve at 702-386-7227 or email rsvp@playlv.com.

Wine dinners

Estiatorio Milos at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will host two wine dinners next week. A four-course dinner Sunday will benefit the AFAN (Aid for AIDS of Nevada) toy drive, with $5 for every $69 dinner sold going to the fund. The monthly Winemaker’s Table Dinner on Thursday will feature Greek bottarga, bigeye tuna and bay scallops, paired with wines from northern Greece. Seatings from 5 to 10:45 p.m. for both dinners can be reserved at cosmopolitanlasvegas.com.

Culinary Road Trip

The last in the 2018 series of chef Scott Commings’ Culinary Road Trips will be Dec. 6 at the Downtown Grand. The holiday-themed multicourse dinner with such dishes as baby baked brie en croute, turducken and figgy pudding is $55, including cocktails and live music. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.