This week’s 5 best bets for food in Las Vegas

Time to celebrate, cupcake

Cinco de Mayo is a popular day among tequila drinkers, but you can celebrate in style even if you don’t imbibe. Freed’s Bakery is featuring the Tequila Sunrise cupcake (infused with lime and grenadine, with orange-twist buttercream) and the Horchata cupcake (chocolate topped with cinnamon horchata mousse). They’re $3.25 each or $34 for a dozen; order in store at 9815 S. Eastern Ave. or online at freedsbakery.com for pickup Saturday.

Grand Tour

Wine Spectator’s Grand Tour Las Vegas returns Saturday, showcasing the wares of more than 200 wineries around the world. The event is from 7 to 10 p.m. (VIP admission at 6) at The Mirage. Tickets, which include a buffet and a souvenir Riedel tasting glass, are $225 ($325 for VIP); visit etix.com.

Derby bugler

It’s tough to beat the “They’rrrrre off!” thrill of being at the Kentucky Derby, but the plans for Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas come close, with a bugler performing the “Boots and Saddles” call Saturday. The day also will include a free glass of Champagne for women in Derby attire, $12 mint juleps, prizes, live betting and race action on dozens of screens.

Fit de Mayo

If you’re feeling guilty about the prospect of partying for Cinco de Mayo, this idea may be for you: Borracha Mexican Cantina at Green Valley Ranch Resort will kick off the celebration with a free Cycle Bar class in partnership with Fit4Mom. All participants will get a skinny margarita after the class. It starts at 11 a.m. and is first come, first served. Call 702-617-7190.

Burger Month

Ri Ra at the Shoppes at Mandalay Place is celebrating National Burger Month with a specialty burger each day in May. Examples are the Trinity, topped with cheddar, Guinness barbecue sauce, Jameson-battered onion rings, Bailey’s candied bacon and a fried egg, on Saturday, and Scotch Egg Sliders on Sunday. They’re $12 to $16 each.