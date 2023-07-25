Trader Joe’s recalls cookies that may contain rocks

Trader Joe’s recalled two cookies after the grocer discovered the cookies may contain rocks.

Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies product in packaging. (Trader Joe's)

The dark chocolate chunks in your Trader Joe’s cookies might not be chocolate at all.

Trader Joe’s is recalling two cookies after the grocer discovered that the products may contain rocks.

The Almond Windmill Cookies with an Oct. 19-21 expiration date and the Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with a Oct. 17-21 expiration date are under recall, Trader Joe’s announced Friday in a news release.

All products that potentially have been impacted have been removed from store shelves and destroyed.

Anyone who has purchased or received the cookies are advised to not eat them and to either throw the cookies away or return them to any Trader Joe’s location for a full refund, the company said.

Customers with questions may also call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at 626-599-3817 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.