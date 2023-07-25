110°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Food

Trader Joe’s recalls cookies that may contain rocks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2023 - 2:29 pm
 
Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies product in packaging. (Trad ...
Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies product in packaging. (Trader Joe's)

The dark chocolate chunks in your Trader Joe’s cookies might not be chocolate at all.

Trader Joe’s is recalling two cookies after the grocer discovered that the products may contain rocks.

The Almond Windmill Cookies with an Oct. 19-21 expiration date and the Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with a Oct. 17-21 expiration date are under recall, Trader Joe’s announced Friday in a news release.

All products that potentially have been impacted have been removed from store shelves and destroyed.

Anyone who has purchased or received the cookies are advised to not eat them and to either throw the cookies away or return them to any Trader Joe’s location for a full refund, the company said.

Customers with questions may also call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at 626-599-3817 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

MOST READ
1
These Strip properties still offer free parking
These Strip properties still offer free parking
2
‘The things you can do in here, it’s incredible’: The first look at Sphere Immersive Sound
‘The things you can do in here, it’s incredible’: The first look at Sphere Immersive Sound
3
Rents dropping in rich areas, rising in poor ones: UNLV report
Rents dropping in rich areas, rising in poor ones: UNLV report
4
$572K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$572K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
5
CARTOONS: Maybe it wasn’t Hunter’s cocaine at the White House
CARTOONS: Maybe it wasn’t Hunter’s cocaine at the White House
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Curry powder and fresh ginger add a touch of spice to this cold cucumber soup. (Gretchen McKay/ ...
Beat the summer heat with these refreshing cold soups
By Gretchen McKay Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Cucumbers have the highest water content of any food, which makes them the perfect ingredient to chill out on a hot summer day.

Golden Knights William Karlsson (71) leaps onto the home plate for his home run during the Batt ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

The Knights-Raiders Battle for Vegas charity softball game, the Sand Dollar Lounge’s anniversary bash and a tribute to Taylor Swift lead this week’s lineup.

More stories
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream opens 3rd Las Vegas store near Summerlin
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream opens 3rd Las Vegas store near Summerlin
Mamma Mia! Tickets now on sale for the Las Vegas Pizza Festival
Mamma Mia! Tickets now on sale for the Las Vegas Pizza Festival
How to get free McDonald’s fries on National French Fry Day
How to get free McDonald’s fries on National French Fry Day
7-Eleven celebrates 7/11 with free Slurpees
7-Eleven celebrates 7/11 with free Slurpees
World champion pizza maker opens pizzeria and pub in Chinatown
World champion pizza maker opens pizzeria and pub in Chinatown
Gilcrease Orchard looks for volunteers to pick apples for fall cider
Gilcrease Orchard looks for volunteers to pick apples for fall cider