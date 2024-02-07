Vegas pie named among top 10 vegan pizzas in US

The Non-Meat Lovers Pizza, with meatless versions of classic meat toppings, is sold at a Strip pizzeria not far from the 2024 Super Bowl.

The vegan Non-Meat Lovers Pizza from Slice of Vegas Pizza Kitchen & Bar in Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip. (Slice of Vegas Pizza Kitchen & Bar)

National Pizza Day is Friday; Sunday sees the 2024 Super Bowl, one of the biggest days of the year for pizza sales. To celebrate both, PETA, the animal rights organization, has released its draft picks for the top 10 vegan pizzas in the U.S.

Slice of Vegas Pizza Kitchen & Bar in Mandalay Bay has scored a spot on the list for its Non-Meat Lovers Pizza, one provisioned with vegan mozzarella and meat-free meatballs, pepperoni, sausage and ground beef.

Slice of Vegas offers plentiful vegan options alongside its regular menu of pizzas, pastas, stromboli, calzones and other Italian dishes. Look for tempura cauliflower jabbed with buffalo sauce, meatless chicken tenders and meatballs, angel hair primavera, an Impossible burger with classic fixings, and build-your-own pies with more than 20 vegan topping choices.

For the full top 10 list, peta.org/features/top-vegan-pizza-2024.

