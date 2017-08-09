VegeNation opening second location in Henderson

VegeNation, the plant-based restaurant that’s acquired a substantial following in the two years it’s operated in downtown Las Vegas, has announced the opening of a Henderson location this month.
Chef/owner Donald Lemperle reportedly plans a community garden, pop-up shops and special events at the new spot at 10075 S. Eastern Ave., near Siena Heights Drive. He said the seasonal menu will reflect the original VegeNation — known for breakfasts such as vegan burritos and entrees such as African yam stew, yellow Thai curry and chicken pot pie gnocchi that are 100-percent plant-based — and that daily pop-up lunches would have menus specific to the neighborhood.
