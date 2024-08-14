What does $35K buy at Gordon Ramsay’s F1 experience in Vegas?

The chef will host a trackside food and drink extravaganza that includes access to the paddock, rooftop and podium. But it carries a hefty price tag.

Gordon Ramsay, the global chef and restaurateur, is hosting a three-day trackside food and drink experience at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in November 2024.

A rendering of Ramsay's Garage, a a three-day trackside food and drink experience celebrated chef Gordon Ramsay is hosting at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in November 2024. (Formula 1)

Gordon Ramsay, the global chef and restaurateur, is hosting a three-day trackside food and drink experience at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in November 2024. (Brian Bowen Smith/Fox)

Gordon Ramsey is offering tickets to his three-day trackside food and drink extravaganza that includes access to the race Paddock, Rooftop and podium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gordon Ramsay is hanging out in the garage for this year’s Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. But he won’t be wielding an impact wrench.

The celebrated chef, global restaurateur and recipient of multiple Michelin stars is transforming one of the 14 Formula One Garages into Ramsay’s Garage: three days of continual food and drink and other experiences paired with the zoom of $15 million race cars just a few feet away.

From Nov. 21 through 23, Ramsay’s Garage will feature guest chefs helming live cooking stations; a pop-up of Lucky Cat, the chef’s London restaurant; and a showcase of top-drawer British ingredients and preparations. Ramsay will be overseeing the Garage and mingling with guests.

“I’m so thrilled to be bringing Ramsay’s Garage so close to the action of the Las Vegas Grand Prix,” Ramsay said. “Being a massive F1 fan, I’ve seen firsthand how intertwined food and the sport is. So, having been to so many races as a spectator, Ramsay’s Garage truly is a dream come true.”

Walk, tour, rooftop views

Besides food and drink, a $35,000 ticket to the Garage includes a Pit Lane walk, guided tours of the track on specialty trucks, entry to podium celebrations on the track, and a Paddock Pass granting access to working areas for drivers, team principals and staff.

But the Ramsay’s Garage ticket affords even more access — to the Paddock Club Rooftop, with surround-sound views of the Vegas Circuit; to LIV on the Grid, the open-air nightlife venue on the rooftop; and to the East Harmon Zone with live entertainment, driver interviews, autograph sessions and fan activities.

The flow of food

Here’s a rundown of the food and drink at the Garage during F1 weekend:

■ Nov. 21, Opening Night: Guests watch and interact with guest culinary talent (and sample the proceeds) at live cooking stations. The demonstrations include some of Ramsay’s marquee dishes that have been jump-started for the Garage.

■ Nov. 22, Lucky Cat in Vegas: Lucky Cat, the chef’s Asian-inspired London hot boîte, takes over on day two, convening some of the décor, drinks and dishes that have made the restaurant famous. Among the highlights: bao stuffed with duck leg confit; a treasure chest with signature nigiri, sashimi, toro tartare, and maki and hosomaki rolls; California uni on toasted brioche with ikura salmon roe; and crisp pork belly with moromi (specially fermented) miso, ginger and papaya salad.

■ Nov. 23, Cool Britannia: Day three celebrates the best of the United Kingdom, with stations presenting a tomahawk steak rack with duck fat-roasted baby potatoes and miniature foie fat-baked Yorkshire puddings and Yorkshire stout jus. A shrimp luge stars U-10 (colossal grade) shrimp with olive oil, horseradish, and British and American sauces. Scotch eggs made with blood sausage and quail eggs, chickpea tikka masala, pan-roasted Atlantic cod, salmon Wellington and cider-braised pork belly are also taking a star turn.

Ramsay’s Garage tickets can be purchased by emailing sales@F1lasvegasgp.com or visiting f1experiences.com.

