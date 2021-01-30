What’s cooking: A pre-Big Game bar crawl, specials and more

Lawry’s the Prime Rib is offering cook-at-home feasts, the Luxor plans a bar crawl, Eataly has specials on dry-aged beef

Lawry's The Prime Rib now offers feasts at home. (Lawry's)

Lawry’s at Home

Lawry’s the Prime Rib, 4043 Hughes Center Drive, is now shipping complete do-it-yourself dinners to serve four to 16 people through its Lawry’s at Home service. The boxes contain uncooked prime rib (six pounds, $299; nine pounds, $359; or 18 pounds, $569), with creamed spinach, creamed corn, mashed potatoes, Yorkshire pudding batter, gravy, jus, whipped cream horseradish, Lawry’s seasoned salt and pepper, a bottle of Lawry’s salad dressing, a jar of C.C. brown’s hot fudge sauce, preparation instructions, a meat thermometer, Yorkshire pudding tins and recipe cards. lawryatshome.com

Pre-game Bar Crawl at Luxor

The Luxor plans the Ultimate Pre-Game Before the Big Game Bar Crawl from 5 to 11 p.m. Feb. 6. For $75 for standard samples or $100 for premium ones, guests will be issued a passport that will entitle them to a signature beverage, themed to football cities across the country, at seven resort bars. The passports also include 10 percent off that day at most of the resort’s food and beverage outlets, and if you turn it in at the property’s sportsbook on Feb. 7, you’ll get a commemorative gift.

Cocktail club at Commonwealth

Commonwealth, 525 E. Fremont St., has introduced the Commonwealth Cocktail Club on Friday and Saturday nights. It features a piano bar with guest singers and other performers and, after 10 p.m., music by local DJs. New cocktails have been added to the menu, including the Basil Bae Punch Bowl, Cutie Collins and Willy Wonka’s Hangover. commonwealthlv.com

Ehomaki at Kaiseki Yuzu

Kaiseki Yuzu, 3900 Spring Mountain Road, has created an ehomaki — a thick sushi roll eaten in silence while making a wish — to kick off the Lunar New Year. The roll, which will contain ikura salmon roe, buri yellowtail, salmon, shrimp, tamago, shiitake mushrooms and dried and seasoned gourd strips, is $15, and just 50 will be made. Reserve at 702-778-8889 by Sunday for pickup between 4 and 6 p.m. Monday. kaisekiyuzu.com

Beef sale at Eataly

Eataly at Park MGM will conclude the sale celebrating the company’s 14th anniversary with Dry Age Day on Feb. 5. Beginning at 10 a.m., the La Macelleria counter will offer Creekstone Farms dry-aged cuts such as ribeye, $19.95; Porterhouse, $19,45; and bone-in New York strip, $22.45. Limit three cuts per transaction, and dine-in options are available.

Bodega Bagel expands menu

Bodega Bagel at the Vegas Test Kitchen has added to its menu dishes such as matzoh ball soup, $7; carrot gravlax, $6 for 4 ounces; house-cured gravlax, $8.50 for four ounces; smoked salmon, $12 for four ounces; and whitefish salad, $12 for four ounces.

The Beast to burst forth

Todd English’s The Beast at Area15 now is scheduled to open Thursday.

Locals save at the Linq

Favorite Bistro and Flour & Barley at The Linq Promenade both offer locals a 20-percent discount.

Mariposa pausing

Mariposa Cocina, 2572 S. Decatur Blvd., announced Friday that it is pausing service after Saturday for about a month, “until restrictions are lifted to a more sustainable level.”

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.