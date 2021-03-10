What’s cooking: New in Las Vegas cocktails, menus and more

South Point restaurants to reopen, while Black Tap, Black Sheep and PT’s Wings & Sports add food items, Emeril’s adds cocktails and two spots make top 100 list.

New burger at Black Tap

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian has introduced the Kobe Beef Steakhouse Burger, topped with pepperjack cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, crispy onions and roasted garlic aioli. It’s $22 and available through March 31. blacktap.com

Power Play at PT’s

PT’s Wings & Sports at The Strat now offers the PT’s Power Play box during all televised Vegas Golden Knights games. Sized to serve four, it contains two poutines, two beaver tail pastries, cheese sliders, two pounds of wings with ranch or blue cheese, tortilla and potato chips and celery, salsa, nacho cheese and bean dip. thestrat.com

South Point spots to reopen

Don Vito’s and the Big Sur Oyster Bar at the South Point will reopen Monday after a pandemic-induced hiatus. southpointcasino.com

New dishes at Black Sheep

Black Sheep chef Jamie Tran, who will be on Bravo’s “Top Chef” beginning April 1, has added three new dishes to her menu: hamachi crudo, turmeric crepes and grilled quail with pueblo-style mole, and brought back customer favorites Dorado Royal Bouillabaisse and duck confit. The Black Sheep is at 8680 W. Warm Springs Road. blacksheepvegas.com

New cocktails at Emeril’s

Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House at MGM Grand has added some new cocktails to its menu. The Melo Limoncello is made with Caravella Limoncello, Midori liqueur, sugar and lemon and lime juices, while the Blue Hawaiian is made with Cruzan Coconut Rum, blue Curacao, creme de coconut and pineapple juice, and the Smoked Maple Margarita is a blend of Montezuma Blanco Tequila, barrel-smoked maple syrup, orange liqueur and lemon and lime juices and served with a rim of Hawaiian black lava sea salt. They’re $15 each. emerils.com

Restaurants make Yelp 100

Two local restaurants made Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2021, the eighth year the website has compiled the list with suggestions from its users. Juan’s Flaming Fajitas at 16 S. Water St. in Henderson (there’s another Juan’s at 9640 W. Tropicana Ave. and another planned for North Las Vegas at Aliante and Centennial parkways) came in at No. 17, and Esther’s Kitchen at 1130 S. Casino Center Blvd. was 49th.

Truff branches out

Truff, partially owned by a Las Vegas resident and known for its truffle-infused hot sauces that Oprah Winfrey famously said she gives to all of her friends, has introduced spicy and regular mayo and arrabbiata and pomodoro pasta sauces. truff.com

