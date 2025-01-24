Where to dine in Las Vegas for Lunar New Year

Special cocktails, dishes and menus — including one with 10 courses — to celebrate the start of the Year of the Snake.

Wok-fried spiny lobster for Lunar New Year 2025 from Water Grill in the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. (Water Grill)

The pan-fried glutinous rice cake for Chinese New Year 2025 at Tim Ho Wan in the Palms on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The steamed pig feet with sea moss for Lunar New Year 2025 at Tim Ho Wan in the Palms on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dan dan noodles for Lunar New Year 2025 from DW Bistro in Las Vegas. (DW Bistro)

A Serpent's Treasure cocktail for Lunar New Year 2025 at Gatsby's in Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip. (@fotojosejose)

The abalaone siu mai for Lunar New Year 2025 at Tim Ho Wan in the Palms on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden lobster fried rice for Lunar New Year 2025 from Hakkasan Restaurant in MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip. (Tao Group Hospitality)

Variously flavored xiao long bao pork broth dumplings from the Palette Tea Lounge pop-up for Lunar New Year 2025 at Proper Eats Food Hall in Aria on the Las Vegas Strip. (Proper Eats Food Hall)

The steamed lava custard bun for Lunar New Year 2025 at Tim Ho Wan in the Palms on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pea sprouts in supreme broth with salted and century eggs for Lunar New Year 2025 from Beijing Noodle No. 9 in Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. (Caesars Entertainment)

Last year was the Year of the Dragon, according to the Chinese lunisolar calendar. This year is the Year of the Snake, and the snake is often called the little dragon.

Jan. 29 marks the start of Chinese New Year, which runs through Feb. 12, and Lunar New Year in general. Restaurants across Las Vegas are celebrating with New Year dishes, drinks and menus. Here are some options:

Bacchanal Buffet in Caesars Palace is adding Singaporean blue crab, ginger prawns, fried fish in Sichuan sauce, shrimp and pork fried rice, pig trotter in oyster sauce and Hong Kong-style sirloin beef to its regular buffet selections. $64.99 through $84.99 adults, depending on day and time, from Jan. 28 through Feb. 2.

The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails in The Cosmopolitan is featuring a Danger cocktail made with Japanese whisky and Cointreau and a Six String Sling fashioned from Japanese whisky, Drambuie and bitters, both for $18, from 8 p.m. Jan. 29.

Beijing Noodle No. 9 in Caesars Palace is sending out pig tongue, sea moss and lotus root soup ($18.99), pea sprouts in supreme broth with salted and century eggs ($31.99), sautéed and deep-fried lobster ($128.99), and braised pig knuckle with peanuts ($28.99), from 11 a.m. Jan. 27 through Feb. 3.

Chi Asian Kitchen in The Strat is offering a She Pi cocktail with tequila, yuzu and ginger ($17); duck noodle soup and tri-color dumplings ($45); and gochujang-glazed pork belly with asparagus kimchi fried rice ($22), from 4 p.m. Jan. 29.

China Mama in Palace Station is featuring a 10-course menu, including soy chicken, lobster with ginger and scallions, and steamed whole fish, for $168, with a minimum of eight diners. From 11 a.m. through Feb. 12.

China Poblano in The Cosmopolitan is presenting xia baozi steamed buns filled with shrimp and glass noodles ($17.88), shui zhu yu fish poached in spicy aromatic broth ($28.88), and siu niu rou beef short ribs braised in Chinese barbecue sauce ($65.88), from 11 a.m. Jan 27 through 29.

Chyna Club in the Fontainebleau is serving a prix fixe menu, with foie gras taro croquette, braised fish maw soup, steamed loup de mer (Mediterranean sea bass), and lotus puff pastries among the dishes. Starting at $188 from 5:30 p.m. Jan. 27 through Feb. 2.

Delilah in Wynn Las Vegas is presenting a Lunar New Year party beginning 7 p.m. Feb. 2 hosted by chef-restaurateur Angie Mar of Beatrice Inn and Le B. in New York City. The party features passed dim sum, Peking duck, live-action stations, lion dance, DJ and musical performances. Tickets: $500 inclusive; www.sevenrooms.com/events/delilahwlv.

DW Bistro, 9275 W. Russell Road, Suite 190, in The Gramercy, is showcasing a prix fixe menu with egg rolls, pork nuggets with dipping sauces, General Chin’s chicken, beef and broccoli, dan dan noodles with pork belly, salt and pepper shrimp, garlic pea shoots, Sichuan eggplant and steamed rice. For $68 from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 29.

Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge in Resorts World is featuring a Serpent’s Treasure cocktail (pomegranate syrup, peach vodka, Grand Marnier, lavender lemon syrup, blueberry, Brut champagne), for $19, and an alcohol-free Wise Choice with pomegranate and vanilla, for $10, from 4 p.m. Jan. 29.

Genting Palace in Resorts World is offering a special brunch for $68.88 to $128.88 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 25 and 26, Jan. 29 through 31, and Feb. 1 and 2.

Hakkasan Restaurant in the MGM Grand is sending out a special menu with eight dishes and four beverages. The dishes may be ordered à la carte ($18 to $72) or as an eight-course prix fixe menu for $158.

Among the dishes are golden yuan bao with king crab, grouper with preserved vegetable sauce, smoked duck breast with five-flavored sauce, golden lobster fried rice and plum braised beef short ribs. A Xiao Long (The Snake) cocktail mingles Cognac, Campari, strawberry, grapefruit and other ingredients ($23). From 5:30 p.m. through Feb. 12.

Jade Asian Kitchen & Noodles in JW Marriott Las Vegas is presenting specials such as lotus soup ($9), a-choy leafy greens ($27), lap cheong sausage with green bean fried rice ($39), prawns with tangy sauce ($59), steamed abalone with glass noodles ($120), sea bass with ginger sauce ($87), and sesame balls ($12). From 5 p.m. Jan. 29 through Feb. 2.

The Noodle Den in Sahara Las Vegas is serving dishes such as bird’s nest soup ($138), garlic snow pea leaves ($28), steamed or pan-fried dumplings ($18), a green onion and beef pancake roll ($18), poached chicken halves ($28), Shanghai stir-fried prawns ($48), braised abalone with mustard greens ($68), and black pepper beef ($58). From 5 to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, Jan. 29 through Feb. 16.

Noodles in Bellagio is offering its Garden Table in the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens. The private table features an eight treasures dim sum lunch with dessert and beverages served daily at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. for $108, and a five prosperity dinner with dessert and beverages served daily at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. for $138. The Garden Table is available through March 1. Reservations: bellagio.mgmresorts.com.

Palette Tea Lounge from Chinatown is popping up in Proper Eats Food Hall at Aria with har gau shrimp dumplings and xiao long bao pork broth dumplings, each $14 for three pieces, from Jan. 30 through Feb. 1.

Tim Ho Wan in the Palms is showcasing sweet rice cake ($10.88), steamed custard bun ($10.88), braised pork feet ($13.88) and abalone siu mai ($38.88), from 10 a.m. Jan. 24 through 29.

Wakuda in The Venetian is featuring a sashimi platter (otoro, chutoro, uni, botan ebi, lobster, caviar; $350), Japanese A5 wagyu sukiyaki hot pot ($300), snow crab and uni chawamushi steamed egg custard ($58; $30 caviar supplement), and whole grilled fish with black truffle ginger soy ($100). The platter, hot pot and whole fish serve two to three; the custard serves two. From 5 to 11 p.m. Jan. 29 through Feb. 1.

Water Grill in the Forum Shops at Caesars is offering whole crisp black sea bass ($42 per pound) and wok-fried spiny lobster ($65 per pound), from 11 a.m. Jan. 29 through Feb. 12.

