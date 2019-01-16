This Valentine’s Day, White Castle is inviting you to let them take care of dinner.

White Castle on the Las Vegas Strip, at 3411 Las Vegas Blvd. South. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

White Castle at Fremont Street Experience. (Facebook)

The fast-food restaurant is taking the stress out of planning a romantic dinner with the ability to make reservations at most White Castle locations.

Reservations are being accepted for dinner, 4-9 p.m. Feb. 14, through the OpenTable.com website or mobile app.

The two White Castle locations in Las Vegas are participating this year:

• 3411 Las Vegas Blvd. South

• 107 N. 4th St.

“Valentine’s Day has become a longstanding tradition that is very special to many of our customers and team members across the country,” Jamie Richardson, vice president of White Castle, said in a press release. “Many Cravers have shared stories with us about meeting the loves of their lives, or forming lifelong friendships at our restaurants, so we look forward to hosting this special event every year to help our fans build even more memorable moments.”

Valentine’s Day dinners at White Castle have been a yearly tradition for more than a quarter century and include hostess seating, tableside service and festive decorations, according to White Castle. The popular event reaches a record number of Cravers, with over 30,000 White Castle fans enjoying the Valentine’s Day experience in 2018.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.