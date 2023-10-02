59°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Food

Winner of free $1M diner to open in downtown Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2023 - 7:17 am
 
An exterior rendering of Winnie & Ethel's Downtown Diner, the winning entry in The Great La ...
An exterior rendering of Winnie & Ethel's Downtown Diner, the winning entry in The Great Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway for a free $1 million restaurant. The restaurant is set to open in October 2023 in downtown Vegas. (Winnie & Ethel's Downtown Diner)
An exterior rendering of Winnie & Ethel's Downtown Diner, the winning entry in The Great Las Ve ...
An exterior rendering of Winnie & Ethel's Downtown Diner, the winning entry in The Great Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway for a free $1 million restaurant. The restaurant is set to open in October 2023 in downtown Vegas. (Winnie & Ethel's Downtown Diner)

Even a free restaurant takes time.

In May 2022, Winnie & Ethel’s Downtown Diner won The Great Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway, besting almost 90 other entrants for a free 3,000-square-foot restaurant built out with equipment, fixtures, furnishings and signage (plus branding and marketing plans).

Dapper Companies, a Vegas commercial developer, awarded the nearly $1 million restaurant, 1130 E. Charleston Blvd., in the Huntridge Center.

Now, almost 18 months later, Winnie & Ethel’s looks to be opening soon following the announcement it’s recruiting for front- and back-of-house positions.

“We’re looking to hire individuals who understand the importance of creating a warm and welcoming space for our guests,” said chef Aaron Lee, co-owner of the restaurant. “We’re excited to work with a team that shares our vision for what Winnie & Ethel’s can become.”

Visit winnieandethels.com/hiring for a list of openings and to apply. Selected candidates, the announcement said, should be prepared to start in late October.

Mallory Gott, founder and creative director of G+A, a Vegas design firm, joined chef Lee to develop Winnie & Ethel’s, which draws inspiration from round-the-clock diners of the 1940s and the history of the Huntridge neighborhood. The restaurant is named for Lee’s grandmother Winnie and Gott’s great-grandmother Ethel.

The menu, still being developed, features a modern seasonal take on classic comfort dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner. A bottomless 25-cent cup of coffee, a 1940s staple, comes with any entrée purchase.

“There was just something about how our grandmas’ food made us feel, and we hope Winnie & Ethel’s will bring that to the Las Vegas community,” Lee said.

The restaurant entrance faces South Maryland Parkway. It lies next door to Yukon Pizza, which opened in the Huntridge Center last December. Round-the-clock service at Winnie & Ethel’s begins in late 2023 or early 2024. Visit winnieandethels.com and follow @winnieandethels on Instagram and @winnieandethelsdowntowndiner on Facebook.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

MOST READ
1
Bono embraces Elvis, shouts to McCartney in game-changing Sphere opener
Bono embraces Elvis, shouts to McCartney in game-changing Sphere opener
2
RUBEN NAVARRETTE JR.: By impeaching Biden, Republicans could help re-elect him
RUBEN NAVARRETTE JR.: By impeaching Biden, Republicans could help re-elect him
3
A ‘candy store’ for gamblers: Las Vegas business has 7 million gaming chips
A ‘candy store’ for gamblers: Las Vegas business has 7 million gaming chips
4
Bono visits historic Las Vegas church
Bono visits historic Las Vegas church
5
Police union sues Review-Journal over Henderson jail video
Police union sues Review-Journal over Henderson jail video
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
RJ FILE*** BILL HUGHES/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL Ava makes a splash while chasing a toy during ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Doggie Paddle & Play Day, “Black Panther in Concert,” and a celebration of noir films and classic cocktails lead this week’s lineup.

More stories
Here are the rules for opening day at Zippy’s in Vegas
Here are the rules for opening day at Zippy’s in Vegas
Famous NYC cheesecake shop opening 1st West Coast location in Vegas
Famous NYC cheesecake shop opening 1st West Coast location in Vegas
Is a $2M hot pot restaurant coming to Resorts World Las Vegas?
Is a $2M hot pot restaurant coming to Resorts World Las Vegas?
Win free beer for a year as tavern opens 7th valley location
Win free beer for a year as tavern opens 7th valley location
Beloved SoCal coffee shop chain expanding to Las Vegas
Beloved SoCal coffee shop chain expanding to Las Vegas
Chicago-inspired restaurant eyeing Las Vegas expansion
Chicago-inspired restaurant eyeing Las Vegas expansion