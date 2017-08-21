Wolfgang Puck’s Spago moving to Bellagio

Wolfgang Puck’s local flagship Spago is moving from The Forum Shops at Caesars to Bellagio. The restaurant will take over the space currently home to Todd English’s Olives. Exact dates haven’t been finalized, but Olives will serve its last meal this winter, with a Spago grand opening in spring 2018. There’s no word yet when the Forum Shops location will close.
Puck is credited with helping establish Las Vegas as a serious dining destination with Spago, which opened at the Forum Shops in 1992. Over a quarter century, as celebrated chefs from around the world began setting up shop on the Strip, it remained a favorite of both tourists and locals. While nothing is official, word is that Puck may retain the original space to develop as a new concept.
We’ll have more details in Wednesday’s Taste section.
