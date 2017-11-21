Wynn Las Vegas shuffles chefs, closes Country Club

Wynn Las Vegas has announced changes in its food and beverage program, including the addition of Luke Palladino as executive chef of the Italian restaurant Sinatra.

The Encore and Wynn hotel-casinos are shown on the Las Vegas Strip. (Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palladino most recently ran the kitchen at Salute at Red Rock Resort, which is preparing to close its doors. Palladino will replace Theo Schoenegger, who is leaving the resort effective Dec. 1. There's no word on where Schoenegger is headed.

Also announced: Wynn’s American steakhouse Country Club will close its doors after brunch on Jan. 14. The closing is to make way for construction of the resort’s Paradise Park manmade lagoon. Current Country Club chef Rene Lenger will take over Tableau, with that restaurant’s current head chef, David Middleton, joining David Walzog’s team at Lakeside as chef de cuisine.

Finally, master mixologist Andrew Pollard will join the resort’s team as assistant director of beverage development. Pollard most recently worked in beverage development for Breakthru Beverage.

