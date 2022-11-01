You have to sign a medical waiver to order this fiery pizza

At Evel Pie pizzeria in downtown Las Vegas, finish just three slices of The Reaper within 30 minutes for swag and glory.

The Reaper pizza from Evel Pie in downtown Las Vegas stretches 20 fiery inches and is made with several chili varieties. (Evel Pie)

The Reaper delivers his namesake pizza at Evel Pie pizzeria in downtown Las Vegas. The pie is so spicy, it requires a medical waiver to order. (Evel Pie)

Don’t fear The Reaper.

Unless you can’t handle spicy food.

And don’t like signing waivers.

On Halloween, Evel Pie, the downtown Las Vegas pizzeria inspired by daredevil Evel Knievel, debuted The Reaper, a five-alarm conflagration made with habanero chile sauce, mozzarella infused with chilis, sriracha-marinated chorizo and, to add fuel to the fire, a strew of habanero slices.

You must sign a medical waiver before ordering the $49.99 pie, a 20-inch stretch of magma. Folks who finish at least three full slices within 30 minutes receives a Don’t Fear The Reaper t-shirt, social media shout-outs and their names added to The Wall of Legends.

Evel Pie, widely recognized as one of the city’s leading pizzerias, is at 508 E. Fremont St.

