Zippy’s reveals opening date for its 2nd Las Vegas restaurant

The beloved Hawaiian diner chain opened its first Vegas location — and its first on the mainland — in October 2023.

Zippy’s restaurant is shown under construction at 4590 S. Hualapai Way in Las Vegas Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. It will be the second Las Vegas location for the Hawaiian diner chain. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Zippy’s restaurant is shown under construction at 4590 S. Hualapai Way in Las Vegas Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. It will be the second Las Vegas location for the Hawaiian diner chain. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Zippy’s restaurant is shown under construction at 4590 S. Hualapai Way in Las Vegas Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. It will be the second Las Vegas location for the Hawaiian diner chain. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Zippy’s restaurant is shown under construction at 4590 S. Hualapai Way in Las Vegas Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. It will be the second Las Vegas location for the Hawaiian diner chain. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Zippy’s restaurant is shown under construction at 4590 S. Hualapai Way in Las Vegas Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. It will be the second Las Vegas location for the Hawaiian diner chain. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It took Zippy’s almost five years to finally arrive in Las Vegas; the beloved Hawaiian diner chain opened its first mainland outpost in the southwest valley in October 2023.

Zippy’s No. 2 here is taking only 17 months to launch, planned to debut March 18 on South Hualapai Way, the company announced Friday. Multiple front- and back-of-house positions are being hired for the new restaurant (zippys.com/careers).

In 2018, the chain revealed it was planning its debut mainland restaurant for Vegas, with an opening set for 2020. The pandemic interrupted construction, which resumed in summer 2022 at the corner of Badura Avenue and Montessouri Street.

The restaurant opened on Oct. 10, 2023, at 7095 S. Badura Ave. Zippy’s No. 2 is at 4590 S. Hualapai Way. The Higa brothers, Francis and Charles, opened the first Zippy’s store in 1966 in downtown Honolulu. Today, there 22 locations across Oahu, Maui and the Big Island, plus Vegas.

Zippy’s restaurants encompass a fast-casual takeout operation, a full-service dining room and a retail bakery to showcase Hawaiian comfort foods such as saimin, chili over rice, chicken katsu, Portuguese sausage and eggs, Spam musubi, malasadas and coconut turnovers.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.