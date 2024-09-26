Halloween 2024 in Las Vegas: A guide to parties, attractions and special events

From haunted houses to trick-or-treating, Area15 to Opportunity Village, the Las Vegas Valley has plenty of ghosts, ghouls and fun for all ages this Halloween.

The Las Vegas Valley is ready to celebrate Halloween throughout October. Events and activities are planned around town, including at Opportunity Village, Downtown Summerlin, the District, Area15, community centers and other venues.

Haunted Houses

Freakling Bros. Horror Shows

The 31st season features three experiences (Castle Vampyre, Coven of 13 and the R-rated Gates of Hell), fortune tellers, food trucks and more, starting at 7 p.m. Oct. 4-6, Oct. 10-13 and Oct. 15-31 at Desert Breeze Park, 8275 Spring Mountain Road. Tickets are $50 ($60 on Fridays and Saturdays, Devil’s Night and Halloween). “All You Can Scream” passes, VIP fast pass T-shirts and Cadaver Club passes are also available. freaklingbros.com

Las Vegas Haunts

Featuring Hotel Fear and Asylum at Meadows mall, 4300 Meadows Lane, starting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28-29, Oct. 3-6, Oct. 10-13, Oct. 17-20, Oct. 24-27 and Oct. 30-Nov. 2. Ticket prices vary. lasvegashaunts.com

31 Freak Street

The creator of Bonnie Screams offers two haunted houses (“Intruders” and “Twisted Terror”) starting at 7 p.m. Oct. 4-6, Oct. 10-13, Oct. 17-20 and Oct. 24-31 on the second floor of Building 420, above Hub Modern, at Tivoli Village, 400 S. Rampart Blvd. Tickets are $40, includes entry to both houses. 31freakstreet.com

Attractions

HallOVeen at the Magical Forest

The Opportunity Village fundraiser features the Forest Express Passenger Train, Cheyenne’s Enchanted Carousel, midway games, mini golf, trick-or-treat stations and more, starting at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4-6, Oct. 11-13 and Oct. 18-31 at 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. Tickets start at $20, ages 3 and younger are free. opportunityvillage.org

Halloween Town

Open daily Oct. 3-31 and featuring rides, games, activities and more, starting at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Boca Park location at 510 S. Rampart Blvd. is designed for ages 2-10. The southwest location at 7455 S. Rainbow Blvd. for teens and young adults, does include rides for all ages. The Silverado Ranch location at 71 E. Silverado Ranch features rides, games and attractions for all ages. For pricing and info, visit lvpumpkinpatch.com.

‘Parade of Mischief’

Downtown Summerlin’s free, family-friendly Halloween parade with aliens, witches and more, starts at 6 p.m. Oct. 4-5, Oct. 11-12, Oct. 18-19 and Oct. 25-26 along Park Centre Drive at 1980 Festival Plaza Drive. summerlin.com

Events on Nevada Day

Haunt the Wetlands

Featuring the Haunted Maze and the Creatures of the Night Walk, a Mad Scientist’s Lair, creepy crawly animals and more, 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 25 at Clark County Wetlands Park, 7050 E. Wetlands Park Lane, $6 in advance ($10 event day); ages 3 and younger are free. 702-455-7522; clarkcountynv.gov/parks

Skellington’s Spooktacular

Featuring face painting, trunk-or-treating hosted by De Castro Verde, a showing of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and more, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 25 at Tivoli Village, 400 S. Rampart Blvd. tivolivillagelv.com

Tricks and Treats at Area 15

Celebrate Nevada Day with trick-or-treating, performances and more, noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 25 throughout Area15 at 3215 S. Rancho Drive. area15.com

Halloween Night

Halloween Safe Night

Carnival games, bounce houses, trunk-or-treating and more, 5-8:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at Doolittle Community Center, 1950 J St. clarkcountynv.gov/parks

Monster Mash on Main Street

A costume contest with prizes for ages 10 and younger, trick-or-treating and more, 4-7 p.m. Oct. 31 on Main Street at The District, 2225 Village Walk Drive, Henderson, free. shopthedistrictgvr.com

Tales from the Dales

Halloween festivities, candy and more, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at Parkdale Community Center, 3200 Ferndale St. clarkcountynv.gov/parks

Other Events

‘Scream’d’

Majestic Repertory Theatre’s hit musical comedy “Scream’d: An Unauthorized Musical Parody” has returned for an encore run through Nov. 9 at 1217 S. Main St. Showtime is 8 p.m. on Sept. 27-28, Oct. 4-5, Oct. 10-13, Oct. 17-19, Oct. 24-26, Oct. 27-28, Oct. 30-Nov. 2 and Nov. 8-9, with additional 5 p.m. shows on Oct. 19, Oct. 26 and Nov. 2. Tickets are $49.95-$59.95. majesticrepertory.com

‘Dracula-la-la: A Musical with Bite’

The musical comedy will be presented at 7 p.m. Oct. 4 and 2 and 6 p.m. Oct. 5 at Winchester Dondero Cultural Center, 3130 S. McLeod Drive, $20. clarkcountynv.gov/parks

Halloween Movies at The District

Halloween family movies will be shown at 6 p.m. on Saturdays in October on The Green (located next to Whole Foods) at The District in Henderson, free. Seating is first come, first served. Each movie night will be partnered with a nonprofit organization. For a schedule, visit shopthedistrictgvr.com.

Horror Brunch Show

Comedian Hailey Brooks hosts as the “Spirit-Guide” in this brunch experience with with nods to your favorite spooky characters and horror movies. Doors open at 10 a.m. Oct. 6 and Oct. 27 at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $76. This show contains mature themes and elements. houseofblues.com/lasvegas

Spooky-Springs

Kid-friendly haunted house, costume contest, activities and more, 4-8 p.m. Oct 12 at Aquatic Springs Indoor Pool, 7025 S. Fort Apache Road, $3-$5. clarkcountynv.gov/parks

Zombie Run 5K and 1-Mile Run

Dress in Halloween clothing for the City of Henderson’s family-friendly 5K run and 1-mile walk 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 19 at Wildhorse Golf Club, 2100 Warm Springs Road, Henderson. Registration is $45-$50 for the run and $25-$30 for the walk. hendersonhappenings.com/halloween-happenings

Boo-A-Thon Bowling Tournament

To benefit Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada, the Halloween-themed bowling tournament will be Oct. 19 and Oct. 20 at Santa Fe Station Bowling Center, 4949 N. Rancho Drive. Team play options are noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 19 or 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 20. Teams are comprised of five people, with each participant raising at least $100 per person. Costumes are encouraged. Participants and attendees can also win prizes by purchasing raffle tickets. southernnevada.ja.org/events

Trunk or Treat

Treats, decorated cars, a costume content and activities, 4:30 to 6:30 time slot or 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 24 at Black Mountain Recreation Center, 599 Greenway Road, Henderson. Tickets are $3 in advance; $5 event day; ages 3 and younger are free. hendersonhappenings.com/halloween-happenings

Trunk or Treat

Bounce houses, games, candy and more, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30 at Helen Meyer Community Center, 4525 New Forest Drive. 702-455-7723; clarkcountynv.gov/parks

Wicked Whitney

Trunk-or-treating, a movie, carnival games and more, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30 at Whitney Recreation Center, 5712 E. Missouri Ave., free. 702-455-7576; clarkcountynv.gov/parks

Parties

Area15

Doors open at 8 p.m. Oct. 31 for Halloween night with Deathpact in the A-Lot; tickets start at $24.95 for ages 18 and older. Slater entertains at The Wall, doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $19.95 for all ages. area15.com

Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails

The Barbershop, located at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, hosts a Halloween costume contest edition of Faded Karaoke for cash prizes, starting at 11:15 p.m. Oct. 29. The event will feature music by the Busker Kings and guests can sign up between 8 and 11 p.m. On Halloween, the venue pays homage to legendary rock stars who passed away at the age of 27, with the tribute concert “27 — A Musical Adventure” at 11:30 p.m. Oct. 31. thebarbershoplv.com

PT’s Taverns

PT’s Taverns will host parties at select locations Oct. 18 through Halloween. Events will feature costume contests, karaoke, DJ sets, themed cocktails, buffets and prizes. For a list of parties, visit ptstaverns.com.

ScArea15 Halloween Massive

Attendees are invited to dress in their best circus attire for the two-day event at Area15 featuring entertainment, interactive art, roaming performers, vendors and more. Doors open at 9 p.m. Oct. 25 for the emo-themed “Goth and Glampire” experience with performances by the Emo Night Tour. General admission starts at $29.95 for the 18 and older event. VIP tickets start at $79.95. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 for an all ages event featuring entertainment by Baby Gravy (Yung Gravy & BBNO$). General admission starts at $59.95 and VIP tickets start at $134.95. area15.com

Sin City Halloween Party

For ages 21 and older, featuring DJs, theatrical performances and more, doors open at 9 p.m. Oct. 26 in the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets start at $90 ($72.50 for locals). sincityhalloweenball.com

Todo Bien at UnCommons

Todo Bien transforms into “La Isla de las Muñecas,” or “The Island of the Dolls,” (Oct. 1 through Nov. 1) for a Halloween experience with themed drinks and will host a Halloween party featuring a DJ on Oct. 31 at UnCommons, 6880 Helen Toland St. uncommons.com/happenings