Las Vegas nonprofit offering ‘HallOVeen’ theme park for Halloween

This year’s event will mark the 11th annual “HallOVeen” at the Magical Forest, according to Opportunity Village.

Held at the organization’s Smith Family Campus, 6300 W. Oakey Boulevard, the family-friendly Halloween theme park will be offered starting at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 4-6, 11-13 and 18-31.

Opportunity Village says this year’s event will feature live entertainment and a haunted cemetery walk through the Magical Forest while surrounded by hundreds of decorated trees and jack-o-lanterns.

According to a news release, admission includes unlimited rides on the Forest Express Train, Avalanche Slide, rounds of 8-hole golf on the mini course, Cheyenne’s Enchanted Carousel and the Whirl ‘n’ Twirl.

Guests will also receive a bag to enjoy trick-or-treating at the event, Opportunity Village said.

A beer garden is open weekend evenings for guests 21 and over, the group’s website notes.

“HallOVeen marks the start of event season at Opportunity Village, and we can’t wait to celebrate with the Las Vegas community,” said Bob Brown, president and CEO of Opportunity Village. “Every dollar you spend enjoying HallOVeen will help us provide more necessary program services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Las Vegas area.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit opportunityvillage.org/events/halloveen.