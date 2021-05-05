Local charity stream doubles fundraising goal

The Vegas Relief fundraiser raised more than $1,500. (Salvador Villa)

A local charity stream fundraiser raised more than $1,500 for Direct Relief.

The three-day event, organized by Storm Rush Gaming, the Nevada Esports Education League, and the Las Vegas Young Professionals Kiwanis, doubled their goal of $750 with a final tally of $1,582.

“The streams were great because all the streamers are amazing,” LVYP president Camille Alquilos said. “There was a huge array of games curated to attract many different audiences. Each streamer offered their own method to raise money for the cause while entertaining their viewers.”

Direct Relief is a nonprofit that aims to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies.

“With Direct Relief offering humanitarian aid across the U.S. and 80 plus countries and knowing they are playing a role in the COVID-19 pandemic response, our city and the hospitality industry will benefit as the world returns to a new sense of ‘normal’ with travel and tourism,” Alquilos said.

The fundraiser was the second event that the three organizations worked on together.

“By providing the opportunity for those within Vegas to stream, get involved, and be part of something bigger, we can help provide a much bigger positive experience for the Vegas community to take part in,” Storm Rush Gaming co-founder Salvador Villa said. “One that can also help provide further positive differences within Las Vegas.”

With two charity streams under their belts, both Villa and Alquilos said they are eager to work together again in the future and help promote positive change in the community.

“It truly felt amazing knowing that even on a smaller scale, we managed to prevail so well together,” Villa said. “This has been a great opportunity to help myself and others provide our own way of giving back. One that we hope to continue moving forward.”

