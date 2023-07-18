Think pink: 25 of the most Instagrammable pink places in the valley
You can find eye-catching pink in abundance throughout Southern Nevada, from Lake Las Vegas to Valley of Fire.
Pink.
You don’t necessarily notice the color until you start looking for it, then it’s everywhere. Especially here in Las Vegas — and not just in the prime rib and shrimp cocktails.
You can find eye-catching pink in abundance throughout Southern Nevada, from Lake Las Vegas to Valley of Fire. It shouldn’t take a zeitgeist-capturing movie like “Barbie” to celebrate this fact, but here we are.
So, whether you’re looking to bask in pinkness for its alleged calming benefits or you just wanna look super cute in some selfies, here are 25 places in the valley to get your pink on.
Pinkbox Doughnuts
You can pick up these novelty doughnuts from Primm to St. George and plenty of places in between. But there’s something about the new location at the Plaza that really seems to have captured the public’s imagination. Take a photo with the 7-foot pink doughnut statue. Enter the store (and the attached casino) through an even larger pink doughnut. And take a seat on the pink bench next to the statue of the chain’s mascot, Pinky, the pink poo-shaped doughnut. 1 Main St.
Creamberry
This local dessert spot is known for its cotton candy burrito ($15). The cotton candy wrap will be a blend of colors, including pink. Choose strawberry for your ice cream flavor and the pink-coated circus animal cookies as at least one of your three additional ingredients, and your eyes — and stomach — won’t know what hit them. 7965 S. Rainbow Blvd.
Hello Kitty Cafes
Have some cookies, cakes, doughnuts and handmade drinks while you’re buying up merch at these oh-so-pink outlets. Fashion Show Mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd South, and The Park, 3784 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Sugar Factory American Brasserie
There’s plenty of pink to be found at this sugar paradise, but you may want to wait till it cools off a bit for one of the standouts. The Pink Unicorn Hot Chocolate ($11) is made with rich pink white chocolate and topped with homemade whipped cream, colorful marshmallows, pink and blue chocolate sauce and sprinkles. 3717 Las Vegas Blvd. South
I Love Sugar’s Candy Martini Bar
Much like the Sugar Factory, there’s just an absurd amount of sugar here. Beyond the candy, though, are the candy cocktails, including the Let’s Flamingle ($20). It’s a mix of El Jimador tequila, Dekuyper triple sec, pink lemonade and Sprite, rimmed with cotton candy Pucker Powder and topped with strawberry gummy candies. Linq Promenade, 3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Cafe Lola
Founded in 2018 as one of the valley’s early Instagram sensations, the European-style cafe with its signature pink “I love you a Latte” cups has grown to five locations, including one at the Forum Shops and the one putting some pink in among the silver and black at Allegiant Stadium. ilovecafelola.com
Mrs. Coco
This breakfast and brunch spot at Lake Las Vegas is a pink paradise, from its walls to the flowers that fill its photo-friendly bathtub to Mrs. Coco’s Cotton Candy Dream Champagne ($27), which features an edible butterfly or flower, edible gold flakes and a cotton candy cloud on top. 20 Via Bel Canto No. 150, Henderson
French Crepes
“We have a big love for all things pink and pretty,” declares the website for this créperie that’s decorated with pink chairs, pink flowers and an art installation featuring dozens of pink teddy bears. On the menu, there’s pink avocado toast ($12.99); the Magical Fairy Latte ($8.99), which combines cotton candy, strawberry milk and espresso; and the Pretty Woman ($14.99), pink moscato and edible pink glitter. 7425 S. Eastern Ave.
Vanderpump Cocktail Garden/Vanderpump à Paris
Want some pink with a side of reality show stardom? Lisa Vanderpump’s original Las Vegas spot brings it with the likes of the Vanderpump Rosé Cake ($19), a rosé infused sponge cake with strawberry buttercream, and The Vanderpink Margarita ($18), made with tequila, fresh lime, hibiscus, white peach and orange liqueur. She puts a Parisian twist on things across the Strip with the Tickle Your Fancy ($22.95), a white peach and pink peppercorn margarita; Pinky’s Poison ($22.95), a hibiscus gin and tonic; and The French Poodle ($24.95), which is topped with cupcake cotton candy. Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South/Paris Las Vegas, 3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South
La Mona Rosa
It takes its name, Spanish for “The Pink Monkey,” from the 7-foot neon primate that’s a holdover from the location’s years as La Comida. The Mexican eatery leans in to its namesake from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays with its Pink Brunch. Treat yourself to a variety of pink drinks including the Pink & Spicy ($17), which combines Calirosa Blanco, Ancho Reyes, lime, ginger, aperol, grapefruit foam and tajin; and the Pink Monkey ($17), made with gin, mezcal, prickly pear, hibiscus, strawberry and egg white. For dessert, there’s the Rosa Dulce ($11), strawberry jelly sorbet rose with grapefruit air, and mint merengue. Attendees are encouraged to wear pink, and they’ll receive pink, heart-shaped sunglasses. 100 S. Sixth St.
The Velveteen Rabbit
Come for the craft and seasonal cocktails, stay for the Pink Palace Patio. The outdoor space at this Arts District institution boasts pink floors, a 1960s era pink photo booth and a pink floral mural by Sloane Siobhan. 1218 S. Main St.
Seven Magic Mountains
Four of the 33 boulders that make up Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone’s installation are bright pink, including one at ground level for all your selfie needs. Las Vegas Boulevard, approximately 10 miles south of St. Rose Parkway
The Moulin Rouge sign
As the city’s first major racially integrated casino, the Moulin Rouge made a lot of history during its brief six-month life. Its iconic pink script sign, sketched by Betty Willis who also designed the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign, has been brought back to life using more than 832 linear feet of neon tubing. Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North
Cakeland
This one, admittedly, isn’t for everyone. The pink-and-white art installation by Scott Hove, combining acrylic, enamel and Swarovski crystals, has taken over part of a women’s restroom, turning a nondescript stall into something that looks like it escaped from a Wes Anderson movie. Scotch 80 Prime at the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road
Koolsville Tattoo
With five pink-hued locations in and around downtown, it’s hard to miss the shops that bill themselves as the “Home of the $10 Tattoo.” What color ink you ultimately get is up to you. koolsvilletattoolv.com
Jesse Garon
The renowned Elvis impersonator will pick you up at the airport or take you and your friends on an after-dark tour of the Strip in a pink Cadillac convertible. Experiences start at $295. vegaselvis.com
Presidential Limousine
Is your group too large for that convertible? Try a 12-passenger Cadillac Escalade limo that’s pink on the outside and inside. It starts at $130 an hour with a 1½ hour minimum. presidentiallimolv.com
Pink Adventure Tours
Whether you’re just looking to see Red Rock Canyon or have a Grand Canyon getaway in mind, you can do it in style inside a pink Jeep Wrangler or a custom pink Trekker. Tours start at $114 for adults. pinkadventuretours.com
Diamond Inn Motel
The pink-trimmed motel has a timeless feel about it, as though it could’ve been a location in “Viva Las Vegas” or “Leaving Las Vegas” — possibly both. The star of the property, though, is the pink elephant facing the Strip. How and when it got there is honestly anyone’s guess. The motel’s website says it “came from Disney World, probably in the 50’s (sic).” But Disney World didn’t open until 1971. The first mention of it in the Review-Journal was in November 1967 in a classified ad for the Desert Isle Motel, as the property was first known, telling people to “look for the pink elephant” and touting the motel’s amenities including “Divorcees FREE witness.” 4605 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Flamingo Wildlife Habitat
The Flamingo Las Vegas is dripping with pink, but you can see the color come to life with its flock of Chilean flamingos. The free attraction is open daily from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. 3555 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Circus Circus
Much like the Flamingo, pink is the default color here. You’ll find splashes of it throughout the property, most notably in the pink-and-white stripes on the casino’s big top. The pink glass roof of the attached Adventuredome is another highlight. 2880 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Pink Wa Wa
The walls are pink, the angel wings attached to them for a photo-op are pink, and the floor is a pink-and-white-checkerboard. The main attraction at this all-pink arcade, though, are the couple dozen pink Japanese-style claw games. 7835 S. Rainbow Blvd.
The Salt Room
Experience the holistic benefits of halotherapy, which the owners of these three valley locations say can treat respiratory and skin conditions, inside the Himalayan Salt Cave where the walls and floor are covered in layers of pink salt. It’s $35 for a 45-minute session. saltroomlv.com
Valley of Fire State Park
Pink Canyon, also known as Pastel Canyon, is an unmarked, unofficial, technically unnamed slot canyon with vibrant pink sandstone walls. It’s accessible from the park’s Fire Wave Trail and Seven Wonders Loop, but only from October through May because of the extreme heat and lack of shade. About 58 miles from the Strip in the Mojave Desert
702 Traffic
It’s the one place on this list you don’t want to have to visit. The legal firm is under new management, but the bright pink house has been a go-to place for help with traffic offenses for more than 15 years. Corner of Flamingo Road and Rainbow Boulevard
