5 shows to see in Las Vegas

Musician CeeLo Green poses for a portrait in New York. Dan Hallman Invision AP

CeeLo Green performs at Terminal West on Thursday, March 3, 2016, in Atlanta. (Photo by Katie Darby/Invision/AP)

Johnny Lang performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Saturday, April 29, 2017, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

CeeLo Green

Five-time Grammy winner CeeLo Green will perform a limited engagement in Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace. Green will take the stage with a two-piece band at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and July 28 and 29. Tickets are $119 to $199; call 866-320-9763.

Kenny Rogers

The Gambler’s final world tour comes to the Park Theater on Friday. Kenny Rogers’ concert will feature guest Linda Davis starting at 8 p.m. at Monte Carlo. Tickets are $39 to $150; call 800-745-3000.

Jonny Lang

The Railhead at Boulder Station will be rockin’ Saturday when Grammy-winning blues-rock guitarist Jonny Lang takes the stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $34 to $64; call 800-745-3000.

Steve Martin and Martin Short

You have two chances this summer to catch comedic duo Steve Martin and Martin Short. If you don’t want to wait until Aug. 25, you can see them at 7:30 p.m. Sunday with musical guest the Steep Canyon Rangers in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Tickets are $49.95 to $175; call 866-320-9763.

‘Circus 1903 — The Golden Age of Circus’

The circus spectacular from the producers of “The Illusionists” and the award-winning puppeteers from “War Horse” will open at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Paris Theater at Paris Las Vegas. The show is scheduled to be performed at 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays with additional 3 p.m. shows Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $49 to $129; call 702-777-2782.