5 shows to see in Las Vegas

CeeLo Green
Five-time Grammy winner CeeLo Green will perform a limited engagement in Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace. Green will take the stage with a two-piece band at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and July 28 and 29. Tickets are $119 to $199; call 866-320-9763.
Kenny Rogers
The Gambler’s final world tour comes to the Park Theater on Friday. Kenny Rogers’ concert will feature guest Linda Davis starting at 8 p.m. at Monte Carlo. Tickets are $39 to $150; call 800-745-3000.
Jonny Lang
The Railhead at Boulder Station will be rockin’ Saturday when Grammy-winning blues-rock guitarist Jonny Lang takes the stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $34 to $64; call 800-745-3000.
You have two chances this summer to catch comedic duo Steve Martin and Martin Short. If you don’t want to wait until Aug. 25, you can see them at 7:30 p.m. Sunday with musical guest the Steep Canyon Rangers in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Tickets are $49.95 to $175; call 866-320-9763.
‘Circus 1903 — The Golden Age of Circus’
The circus spectacular from the producers of “The Illusionists” and the award-winning puppeteers from “War Horse” will open at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Paris Theater at Paris Las Vegas. The show is scheduled to be performed at 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays with additional 3 p.m. shows Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $49 to $129; call 702-777-2782.