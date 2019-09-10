Alienstock festival announces musical lineup

Boots Electric, the solo project of Eagles of Death Metal frontman Jesse Hughes, is the biggest name set to play the Sept. 19-22 event in Rachel.

Un letrero da la bienvenida a los visitantes cuando ingresan a la ciudad de Rachel, que será un lugar de reunión para el próximo "Storm Area 51" en septiembre. (L.E. Baskow / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

You can’t have an event called Alienstock without some “face-melting harmonious extra-terrestrial rock,” now can you?

Of course not.

Hence, the festival set to take place Sept. 19 to 22 in Rachel has booked Brothers of Alien Rock, a costumed power trio in full-on green Martian get-ups.

The group — which hails from Alien Rock City, Planet of Rocktronamos (aka Florida) — is among 20 acts set to play Alienstock, whose musical lineup was announced Tuesday.

The biggest name is Boots Electric, the solo project of Eagles of Death Metal frontman Jesse Hughes.

Elsewhere, the roster of performers includes mostly unsigned indie acts spanning numerous genres, from pop girl group Pynk Le’Monade to R&B singer Bryce Xavier to rockers The Battery Electric to singer-songwriter Lauren Kershner.

See the full lineup at alienstockparking.com.