Blink-182, Green Day to headline When We Were Young 2023

The punk and emo-heavy music festival debuts later this month.

Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs as part of the band's residency at the Pearl at the Palms in Las Vegas on Friday, June 8, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Tre Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt of Green Day are shown on the red carpet at iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The inaugural When We Were Young festival hasn’t even taken place, and yet next year’s line-up has already been released.

Reunited pop-punk favorites Blink-182, with singer/guitarist Tom DeLonge rejoining the band, will headline the fest along with scene stalwarts Green Day at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 21, 2023.

Elsewhere, the emo and punk-heavy line-up features 30 Seconds To Mars, The Offspring, Good Charlotte, 5 Seconds of Summer and All Time Low, Yellowcard, Rise Against, Sum 41, Pierce the Veil, Gym Class Heroes, Michelle Branch, Thrice, Rise Against, Simple Plan, New Found Glory and many more.

The festival makes its debut later this month with a trio of sold-out shows at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Oct. 22, 23 and 29.

Fans can sign up now at whenwewereyoungfestival.com for a festival presale that begins Friday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. Following the presale, any remaining tickets still available will go on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. General admission tickets start at $249.99, GA+ tickets start at $419.99 and VIP tickets start at $519.99.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jbracelin76 on Instagram