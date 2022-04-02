BTS record label plans Vegas talent search, plus a new welcome video

Hybe, the conglomerate that’s guided BTS to superstardom, will hold auditions on the same days as BTS concerts at Allegiant. Plus, see the band’s Las Vegas welcome video.

A screenshot from the new BTS welcome video for their four upcoming Las Vegas concerts in April at Allegiant Stadium. (YouTube screenshot)

K-pop band BTS attends a Variety event in West Hollywood, California on December 7, 2019. The group will perform at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The company behind BTS City is seeking the next generation of pop stars.

And they’re looking in Las Vegas.

Hybe, the South Korean record label and entertainment conglomerate that’s helped guide BTS to superstardom, will hold its first-ever multi-label auditions in Las Vegas on the dates of BTS’ concerts at Allegiant Stadium.

Taking place April 8-9 and 15-16, the talent search will be for all genders aged 11-19 and will focus on singing, rapping and dancing — you don’t have to be great at all three, just nail at least one.

A number of Hybe’s label subsidiaries will participate, including Big Hit Music, Hybe x Geffen, Belift Labs, HybeLabels Japan, Source Music, Pledis Entertainment and KOZ Entertainment.

The goal is to recruit new trainees for potential inclusion in future Hybe groups.

Candidates can pre-register at https://bit.ly/hybelasvegas.

Registration ends on April 4.

BTS photo exhibit reservation

In other BTS news, fans can now sign up to see the “BTS Behind the Stage: Permission to Dance” concert photo exhibit at Area15, which will be open from April 5-17 and is one of the many events and activities planned for BTS’ stint in Vegas.

Reserve your spot at btspopupandexhibit.com.

Additionally, BTS has shared a short welcome video in advance of their upcoming shows in town.

Start screaming now, BTS Army.