Cage the Elephant, Sublime headline SEMA Fest’s retun

SEMA Fest is back — albeit with a new location and format.

The second incarnation of the automotive-centric music fest done in conjunction with the SEMA Show, the massive, trade-only automotive aftermarket event held here annually, moves to the Las Vegas Convention Center as a single-day event on Nov. 8.

Rockers Cage The Elephant and Sublime headline, along with Fitz and the Tantrums and Petey.

Last year’s inaugural event took place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds with Imagine Dragons, Incubus, Wiz Khalifa and more performing over two days along with various motor sports demonstrations.

The SEMA Show was among the city’s biggest conventions in 2023, attracting 160,000 attendees and occupying more than 2.5 million gross square feet of indoor exhibit space, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

The SEMA Show consistently generates strong interest from the automotive enthusiast community,” says SEMA Vice President of Events Tom Gattuso in a press release. “By combining the live music element of SEMA Fest with the automotive atmosphere at the Las Vegas Convention Center, we’re amplifying the enthusiast experience while ending SEMA Week on a high note for the automotive aftermarket industry.”

Tickets for SEMA Fest go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at semafest.com.

