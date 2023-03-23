54°F
Music

Deadmau5, Illenium, Kaskade and others headline EDC Week lineup

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 23, 2023 - 10:53 am
 
Illenium performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / L ...
Illenium performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Illenium performs a surprise set at the Forest House art car during the first day of the Electr ...
Illenium performs a surprise set at the Forest House art car during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Illenium performs a surprise set at the Forest House art car during the first day of the Electr ...
Illenium performs a surprise set at the Forest House art car during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

If three days of dusk ‘til dawn electronic dance music with 180,000 or so of your closest friends isn’t quite enough, go ahead and breathe that sigh of relief now, as the EDC Week 2023 lineup is here.

Though the Electronic Daisy Carnival spans a mere three days and around 10 hours of music nightly at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on May 19-21, dozens of acts will also be filling Vegas clubs and venues from May 17-23.

Among the notable performers on the newly announced EDC Week 2023 roster: Slander at Zouk Nightclub (May 17), the Bassrush Massive at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center (May 18), Illenium at Tao Beach Club (May 19), Steve Aoki Presents Dim Mak Takeover at Wet Republic (May 19), Deadmau5 at Zouk Nightclub (May 19), Dillon Francis at Encore Beach Club (May 20), Kaskade at Ayu Dayclub (May 21), Tiesto at Zouk Nightclub (May 22) and many more.

Check out the full line-up at edcweek.com.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jbracelin76 on Instagram

