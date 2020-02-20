Downtown Las Vegas to rock out, and go acoustic

The Smith Center for the Performing Arts will present an evening with Travis Tritt, left, on Tuesday at Reynolds Hall, while Bret Michaels, right, will perform a free solo concert Saturday night at the Fremont Street Experience. (AP File photos)

Audience to shape one-woman show

Lounge singer Trudy Carmichael will host a one-woman show for one night only Saturday at Majestic Repertory Theatre. It’s called, simply, “The Improvised One-Woman Show.” As the title indicates, it will be created by Carmichael and her band on the spot, as she takes suggestions from audience members. Tickets for the 10 p.m. show are $15. 1217 S. Main St., majesticrepertory.com

Poison singer goes solo for free concert

Poison singer Bret Michaels will perform a free solo concert Saturday night at the Fremont Street Experience. The show, which is part of the weekend’s NASCAR celebration, gets underway at 9 p.m. on the Third Street Stage, near the D Las Vegas, Four Queens and Fremont. vegasexperience.com

Container Park hosts bash for Mardi Gras

Downtown Container Park will throw a Mardi Gras bash Friday through Tuesday. Park vendors will offer discounts on everything from Cajun chicken wings ($10 at Big Ern’s BBQ) to cocktails ($10 Jack Daniel’s Rye Tais at Oak & Ivy), while Simply Pure will be whipping up some Louisiana-style jambalaya. There will also be music by Jaron Brown and other local artists. 707 Fremont St., downtowncontainerpark.com

Travis Tritt to play solo, acoustic show

The Smith Center for the Performing Arts will present an evening with Travis Tritt on Tuesday at Reynolds Hall. The solo, acoustic performance by the Grammy- and CMA-winning artist is described as “an up-close and personal event punctuated by personal stories and anecdotes about his life and musical influences.” While balcony seats are sold out, there are tickets available, starting at $45. 361 Symphony Park Ave., thesmithcenter.com

Mardi Gras party promises to be wild

Hogs and Heifers, which is known for wild partying and dancing on the bar all year long, is promising to kick it into high gear for a Mardi Gras celebration that will run Friday through Sunday. They’re being a little secretive about exactly what that will entail. But a post on the website encourages patrons to “Throw the bartenders some beads …” and see what happens. 201 N. Third St., hogsandheiferslasvegas.com

