Music

Duran Duran heads roster of upcoming Las Vegas concerts

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 4, 2019 - 11:41 pm
 

From wild boys to men, so goes Duran Duran. Forty years in, the band’s current tour is still a timely one.

Beginning with its self-titled 1981 debut, Duran Duran helped popularize both the look and sound of the New Wave boom, a ubiquitous presence on a then-nascent MTV, establishing it as one of the first bands to fully realize the commercial and artistic potential of the music video.

Decades later, the highly stylized synth-pop aesthetic Duran Duran helped develop is all over the contemporary airwaves, keeping the English group relevant as it headlines The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Feb. 22 and 23.

No need to be nostalgic for the past when it’s such a part of the present.

Other shows of note this month:

Diana Ross, Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, Wednesday-Feb. 23

Turning 75 next month, diva supreme Diana Ross is celebrating with a new show of old standards you know by heart. Don’t skimp on the b-day present, cheapskate.

Lady Antebellum, The Pearl at the Palms, Friday-Feb. 16

“You Look Good.” Awww, thanks Lady Antebellum, do you say that to all the girls? Find out if this is the case when the pop country trio airs that hit single and more as part of its 15-date “Our Kind of Vegas” show at The Pearl, the venue’s first country residency.

Mariah Carey, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Feb. 13-21

If Diana Ross pretty much wrote the book on what it means to be a diva, Mariah Carey deserves at least a page or two. Hot off the November release of her acclaimed 15th studio album, “Caution,” frequently cited by critics as one of the best pop records of 2018, Carey returns for another extended Vegas engagement.

Kiss, T-Mobile Arena, Feb. 15

You wanted the best, you’re getting the best — one last time, at least — as the veteran hard rockers/codpiece aficionados bring their farewell “End of the Road World Tour” to Vegas.

Dave Keuning, The Bunkhouse Saloon, Feb. 15

Killers guitarist Dave Keuning didn’t tour with the group in support of its most recent album, “Wonderful Wonderful,” but that doesn’t mean he was just Netflix-and-chilling. Instead, Keuning was just as busy as his bandmates, crafting his solo debut, “Prismism,” an album of darting synth lines and buoyant hooks released last month.

Bring Me the Horizon, The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel, Feb. 16

From brutal to, uh, Bieber? OK, so it may be a slight overstatement to say that this British metalcore troupe has gone pop. But on its latest album, “Amo,” Bring Me the Horizon continues to emphasize its increasinglymelodic edge and more pronounced electronic flourishes, moving from the mosh pit to the dance floor.

The Roots, Feb. 22, The Joint

Are The Roots the best live hip-hop act? More fitting question, are they the best live act, period? They’ll make their case for both when hitting town in advance of new album “End Game.”

Lettuce, Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq, Feb. 28

You must possess a surplus of chutzpah — and chops — to try your hand at Miles Davis’ inimitable repertoire, yet that’s what this jazz-influenced funk sextet did on 2017’s “Witches Stew” — and did it well.

Death Grips, House of Blues at Mandalay Bay, Feb. 28

Punch your ears in the face when this assaultive experimental hip-hop crew brings the noise for real via electronics and frontman MC Ride frothing on the mic as if bitten by Cujo.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.

Entertainment
Tony Abou-Ganim mixes drink at Libertine Social
Tony Abou-Ganim, The Modern Mixologist, helped change the cocktail culture in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Masaharu Morimoto talks ramen in Las Vegas
Masaharu Morimoto talks about bringing a ramen restaurant to Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morimoto considering full-time Las Vegas ramen spot
Morimoto talks about a full-time ramen spot in Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign moves to new home at Neon Museum Boneyard
The famous and newly restored, Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign is working it's way to a permanent home at the Neon Museum Boneyard in downtown Las Vegas. It will be moved in six pieces and take five days for reconstruction. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign moves to Neon Museum Boneyard
The famous and newly restored, Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign has been moved to its permanent home at the Neon Museum Boneyard in downtown Las Vegas. It will be moved in six pieces and take five days for reconstruction. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign moves to new Las Vegas home
The famous and newly restored Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign has moved to a permanent home at the Neon Museum Boneyard in downtown Las Vegas. It will be moved in six pieces and take five days for reconstruction. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas band Otherwise release song and video in tribute to slain cousin
Adrian and Ryan Patrick, brothers in the band Otherwise with drummer Brian Medeiros, talk about the release of a tribute song to their deceased cousin Ivan. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Artist Joshua Vides created a "White Wedding" chapel for Billy Idol's Las Vegas residency
Artist Joshua Vides created a "White Wedding" chapel for Billy Idol's Vegas residency (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Try the Burning History cocktail at Zuma In Las Vegas
Try the Burning History cocktail at Zuma In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES final night showcases Drake at XS Nightclub
Drake performed for CES attendees and club-goers at XS Nightclub in Encore at Wynn Las Vegas in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. (John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES Happy Hour party at Hangover Suite at Caesars Palace
Conventioneers mingled during the Hardware Massive CES 2019 Happy Hour Bash at The Hangover Suite at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
CES 2019 Has A Cordless Hair Dryer
CES Has A Cordless Hair Dryer (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES Opening Party in Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace
CES conventioneers packed Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace, and let loose as they danced to DJs into the night. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Print intricate designs, your pet or your face on your nails
Print intricate designs, your pet or your face on your nails (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: Panel talks Impossible Burger 2.0
Panel talks Impossible Burger at CES during launch at Border Grill on Monday, Jan. 7. (Ben Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Momofuku Makes A Cocktail With Bok Choy And Beets
Momofuku Makes A Cocktail With Bok Choy And Beets (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Dream of AJ Montgomery
AJ Montgomery lost part of his leg in a vehicle accident but found his dream as a performer in “Le Reve.” (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kelly Clinton-Holmes of the Stirling Club
John Katsilometes chats with Kelly Clinton-Holmes, director of the Stirling Club's New Year's Eve entertainment.
Month-by-month entertainment coming in 2019
“True Detective” Season 3, HBO (Jan. 13) Travis Scott, T-Mobile Arena (Feb. 6) Robbie Williams, Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas (March 6, 8, 9, 13, 15 and 16) “Game of Thrones” Season 8, HBO (April) Electric Daisy Carnival, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (May 17-19) “Fiddler on the Roof,” The Smith Center (June 4-9) “The Lion King” (July 19) Psycho Las Vegas, Mandalay Bay (Aug. 16-18) Life is Beautiful, downtown Las Vegas (Sept. 20-22) “Tim Burton @ the Neon Museum” (Oct. 15) “Frozen 2” (Nov. 22) “Star Wars: Episode IX” (Dec. 20)
Lacey Huszcza invites you to find something to love at the Las Vegas Philharmonic
Lacey Huszcza, executive director of the Las Vegas Philharmonic talks about the orchestra's wealth of programming. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gina Marinelli offers La Strega preview
Gina Marinelli used a pop-up New Year’s Eve dinner at Starboard Tack to preview items she’ll feature at her new Summerlin restaurant, La Strega. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Year’s Eve at Sparrow + Wolf
Sparrow + Wolf’s New Year’s Eve party was a sort of official unveiling of its newly renovated space. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas NYE Fireworks - VIDEO
The full show: A spectacular view from the rooftop of the Trump International Hotel as 80,000 pyrotechnics illuminated the Las Vegas Strip at the stroke of midnight. Fireworks by Grucci choreographed launches from the Stratosphere, the Venetian, Treasure Island, Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood, Aria and MGM Grand.
Debra Kelleher Of The Stirling Club
Debra Kelleher, DK Hospitality President talks with Johnny Kats about the reopening of the Stirling Club.
Richard Ditton Of The Stirling Club
Richard Ditton, an investment partner of the Stirling Club talks with Johnny Kats about the reopening of the club.
NYE at the Stirling Club
John Katsilometes reports from the reopening of the Stirling Club on New Year's Eve 2018.
Michael Stapleton of the Stirling Club
Michael Stapleton, COO of the Stirling Club talks with Johnny Kats about the reopening of the club.
Recap the Countdown on Fremont Street — VIDEO
Nearly 40,000 people packed Fremont Street to enjoy America's Party Downtown. As the tradition stands, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman counted down the clock on the 3rd Street Stage, alongside her husband and former mayor, Oscar Goodman.
New Year's Eve live from the Las Vegas Strip Bellagio Fountains - Video
Reporter Aaron Drawhorn near the Bellagio Fountains as hundreds of thousands gather to celebrate New Year's Eve in Las Vegas
Ryan Reaves describes the flavors in Training Day beer
Ryan Reaves talks about the flavor of Training Day, the new beer from 7Five Brewing that was launched at the PKWY Tavern on West Flamingo Road. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ad-high_impact_4
More in Music
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Music Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
You May Like

You May Like